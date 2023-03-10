Website Logo
  • Friday, March 10, 2023
Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela clocks 62.8 million Insta followers; overtakes Salman and Anushka

The actress was last seen in the Tamil-language film The Legend.

Urvashi Rautela, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma

By: Mohnish Singh

Former beauty queen and actress Urvashi Rautela has become the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram. She has beaten the followers of Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and several other B-town stars to bag the top spot with 62.8 million followers on the popular social media platform which makes her the reigning Bollywood beauty on Instagram.

She has left behind Anushka Sharma with 62.5M, Kriti Sanon with 52.9M, Disha Patani with 56.9M, Sara Ali Khan with 41.7M, Kiara Advani with 29M followed by Ananya Panday at 24.3 M, and Janhvi Kapoor with 21.2 M.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Talking about the male category, she has left behind the Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan with 59M, Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan with 45M followers, Varun Dhawan with 45.4M, Ranveer Singh with 43.2M, and Kartik Aaryan with 28.3M followers.

Indeed, this is a great achievement for Urvashi Rautela because she has achieved this feat with her hard work and dedication, and her fans couldn’t be proud of this talented beauty.

