Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Exclusive: ‘Skin’ filmmaker Urvashi Pathania reveals how a childhood bleaching memory inspired her horror on colourism

In this Eastern Eye exclusive, the filmmaker unpacks how personal trauma became the heart of her acclaimed short and why horror is her most political language.

Urvashi Pathania

Urvashi Pathania reveals how a childhood bleaching memory shaped her haunting short Skin on colourism

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Skin confronts colourism through horror, transforming memory into a grotesque clinic where melanin is harvested as a commodity.
  • Urvashi Pathania recalls her earliest memory of being bleached at nine after relatives said her dark skin would affect marriage prospects.
  • The film frames colourism as an “economic horror,” linking beauty standards to exploitation and resource plunder.
  • Skin was workshopped at the prestigious Sundance Labs and is being developed into a feature-length project.
  • Pathania believes horror is the most visceral way to capture inherited prejudice and social cruelty.
  • Full interview and the complete video are available on the Eastern Eye YouTube channel.

When filmmaker Urvashi Pathania talks about her short film Skin, her words carry the same sharpness and intimacy as the story itself. The short film leaves audiences equally unsettled and haunted. It’s not merely genre horror but a brave examination of colourism, where a personal wound becomes a grotesque clinic that harvests melanin as a commodity. In this Eastern Eye exclusive, Pathania discusses the origins and inspirations behind her film.

Filmmaker Urvashi Pathania opens up about the childhood memory that inspired her acclaimed short film Skin Getty Images


The film’s most harrowing image; of a woman submerged in a fluorescent tank as her skin dissolves, comes from a real childhood memory. “I was nine when one of my mum’s friends said, ‘Cute kid, but you need to do something about her dark skin if you ever want her to get married,’” Pathania remembers. Her mother, who was fair-skinned, listened. “She put a homemade bleaching paste on me,” Pathania says, “and I remember screaming in the bathtub.” That early sense of being trapped, of a body altered without consent, became the ghost at Skin’s core.

Pathania intentionally opens the film not with the clinic but with two sisters squabbling in a car. Ria, a dark-skinned influencer and a vocal champion of skin positivity, is the viewer’s entry point: incredulous, furious, and protective when Kanika announces she will bleach her skin. “Ria is the voice of the audience,” Pathania explains. “We enter through her disbelief and the love that’s tangled up in it.”


The clinic’s fluorescent hell, Markandeya, reveals the scale of the horror: an assembly line where dark-skinned women are drained and their melanin routed into glowing vats for wealthier, fairer clients. Pathania deliberately frames this as economic horror. “I wanted it to feel bigger than skin bleaching,” she says. “It’s about harvesting, of resources, of culture, of beauty rituals. Whether it’s the brown earth being plundered or the bodies of women of colour being commodified, the cost is always disproportionately ours.”

That cost is encoded in the film’s visual language. Pathania and her longtime cinematographer Catherine crafted a lighting palette that is as much metaphor as aesthetic. “Horror films usually hide terror in darkness. But here, the whitest moment is the most terrifying,” Pathania notes. Fair clients bask in amber-lit pools, their skin steeped in stolen warmth, while women of colour are exposed under cold, fluorescent tones that reveal the rawness of their natural skin. “It was the only way to show the truth of what Kanika loses,” Pathania says, referencing the film’s climax where her skin tone literally changes.

For Pathania, horror is a natural language to speak about inheritance, not genes, but the ideas passed down inside families and communities. Kanika’s desire to resemble her fair-skinned mother is a devastating detail because it links colourism to maternal love and social survival. “We like to blame our parents,” Pathania says, “but we carry it too. These cycles don’t just live in the past. They’re active.” The film, in fact, maps how affection and aspiration can become vectors for harm.


The film’s cruelest twist lands in its climax. Ria, the sister who loves her melanin, tries to rescue Kanika and becomes trapped instead, drained for the supposed benefit of others. “One person might individually gain—lighter skin, different treatment—but society pays,” Pathania says. “Every time a new standard is set, it hurts women as a whole.” The swap is designed to be both literal and moral: the personal gain of assimilation carries a social cost.

Juniper, the clinic director, weaponises empathy—polite, warm, a girlboss peddling empowerment as she harvests. “She’s complicit and trapped,” Pathania says. “In the feature version, you see the strings go even higher.”

Perhaps the most haunting image comes in the film’s closing: older women, waiting to bathe in stolen melanin, unaware of the violence behind their “fountain of youth.” Pathania denies them villainy and implicates us all. “They don’t know the cost,” she says. “They hear about a fountain of youth and want it. That desire is universal. The tragedy is that the system allowing it is invisible to them.”


Asked to name a single scene that sums up Skin, Pathania points to a quiet, devastating parallel: Ria struggling with foundation that’s too light while Kanika undergoes the bleaching ritual. “It’s the same violence in different forms,” she says. “One is subtle, one is grotesque. But both come from being told you’re not enough.”

Skin may be short, but it is not small. It exists as proof of a larger project. Pathania workshopped a feature script for Skin at the Sundance Labs, and the short reads like a hard, lucid preview of that longer story. She’s also writing other genre pieces, including a ghost story about housing injustice in Manhattan, because for Pathania, horror remains the most honest language for telling political stories that live in the body.

Skin lingers because it refuses easy catharsis. There’s no victory, only the echo of Ria’s screams in the tank. Pathania’s craft is in how she shows colourism doesn’t merely humiliate; it becomes a literal marketplace. “You can walk out of the clinic lighter,” she says. “But someone else pays the price.”

beauty standards exploitationcolourism in cinemaskin short filmsocial costurvashi pathania

Related News

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

Parle Patel: British‑Indian Reframes Big Screen Identity
Entertainment

Parle Patel’s great Gujarati leap: How the entertainer brought British-Indian identity to the big screen

More For You

Sean Kingston fraud

Kingston contacted victims via social media

Getty Images

Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to prison over £740k fraud scheme

Highlights:

  • Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to three and a half years in US federal prison.
  • Fraud scheme, run with his mother, involved luxury goods worth more than £740,000.
  • Items included designer watches, furniture, a 232-inch LED TV and a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade.
  • Kingston apologised in court; his mother was jailed for five years in July.
  • Text messages showed the pair discussing fake payment receipts.

Conviction and sentencing

Rapper Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in a US federal prison for his role in a fraud scheme worth over £740,000.

The Jamaican-American singer, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was convicted earlier this year alongside his mother, Janice Turner, of wire fraud. Prosecutors said they exploited Kingston’s celebrity status to obtain luxury items without paying for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sholay

Sholay turns 50 with global 4K comeback and untold stories

Instagram/rameshsippy47

10 unforgettable ways 'Sholay' still burns bright at 50

Highlights

  • Sholay marks its 50th anniversary on August 15, 2025, with global celebrations and a restored 4K release.
  • The North American 4K premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
  • Rarely seen original ending, where Thakur kills Gabbar, unveiled after decades.
  • UK audiences get a live musical tour recreating Sholay’s iconic songs and scenes.
  • Behind-the-scenes stories reveal casting twists, on-set mischief, and shocking pay gaps.

Some films age. Sholay refuses to.

Keep ReadingShow less
women-led Bollywood films

Bollywood’s most inspiring women-led films to stream this Independence Day

getty images

8 powerful women-led Bollywood films to watch this Independence Day

Highlights

  • Yami Gautam shines in dual roles in A Thursday and Article 370
  • Deepika Padukone delivers a fierce performance as an Air Force officer in Fighter
  • Alia Bhatt’s Raazi portrays a young spy’s patriotic sacrifice during the 1971 war
  • Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom celebrates the journey of India’s boxing legend
  • Kangana Ranaut plays strong roles in Tejas and Manikarnika
  • Sonam Kapoor brings to life the heroic story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot

From A Thursday to Fighter, some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable patriotic and inspirational films have been led by women who delivered performances that left a lasting impact. These films inspire courage, celebrate determination, and tell stories of women who rise above all odds.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph fuels speculation over Rachel Brosnahan marriage after controversial Instagram activity

Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan marriage speculation grows after Jason Ralph’s controversial Instagram activity

Highlights

  • Jason Ralph, husband of Superman star Rachel Brosnahan, liked a controversial Instagram comment hinting at trouble in their marriage.
  • The comment accused Brosnahan of having inappropriate chemistry with co-star David Corenswet.
  • Ralph has since turned off Instagram comments, but screenshots of the ‘like’ are circulating widely.
  • Fans are split on whether the action was accidental, sarcastic, or a genuine reflection of marital issues.

Rachel Brosnahan’s husband, actor Jason Ralph, is at the centre of a heated social media debate after he liked a provocative Instagram comment about her on-screen chemistry with Superman co-star David Corenswet. The online reaction has been swift, with fans speculating whether his action was a subtle dig, a careless mistake, or simply a misunderstood joke.

The comment in question accused Brosnahan of crossing boundaries with a co-star and suggested Ralph should “stand up for himself” and “leave her.” Within hours, screenshots of Ralph’s ‘like’ were circulating across Reddit, X, and Instagram gossip pages. Soon after, Ralph disabled comments on his posts, but by then, the digital trail was impossible to erase.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christmas Karma release

Gurinder Chadha’s ‘Christmas Karma’ unveils first look posters and confirms November release

Instagram/christmaskarmamovie

Gurinder Chadha reveals star cast and music lineup for ‘Christmas Karma’ ahead of November release

Highlights:

  • Christmas Karma, Gurinder Chadha’s festive musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol, hits cinemas on 14 November 2025.
  • Kunal Nayyar leads a star-packed cast including Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Boy George and Hugh Bonneville.
  • Soundtrack blends gospel, bhangra, rap and pop with contributions from Gary Barlow, Panjabi MC and Malkit Singh.
  • The film celebrates Britain’s multicultural spirit with a fresh, modern twist on Dickens’ classic.

Gurinder Chadha, the celebrated filmmaker behind Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded By The Light, is set to deliver a new festive spectacle with Christmas Karma, opening exclusively in UK and Irish cinemas on 14 November 2025. The film’s first-look posters have just been released, giving audiences a colourful preview of its star-studded cast and vibrant energy.

The musical reimagines Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol through a contemporary British lens. Kunal Nayyar, best known for The Big Bang Theory, stars as Mr Sood, a modern-day Scrooge whose journey through self-reflection is guided by three eccentric spirits. Eva Longoria takes on the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past, Billy Porter embodies the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Boy George appears as the Ghost of Christmas Future. Hugh Bonneville plays Jacob Marley, with Danny Dyer joining as a London cabbie who becomes part of Sood’s transformation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us