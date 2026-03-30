Urja Desai Thakore says Kathak is her grammar as she builds new pathways in the UK

Highlights

Urja Desai Thakore reflects on blending tradition with present-day expression

Khoj, her upcoming collaboration, explores identity through Kathak vocabulary

Emphasis on access, training and pathways for the next generation in the UK

Says forcing “contemporary” risks losing authenticity in dance

Rethinking what ‘contemporary’ means

For Urja Desai Thakore, the idea of contemporary dance is not tied to a specific style but to the present moment.

Drawing from her grounding in Kathak and Indian folk traditions, she describes her approach as using a familiar grammar to tell new stories. Rather than trying to fit into a defined contemporary mould, she believes the work becomes contemporary by reflecting the time, body and experiences of the performer.

She notes that each dancer carries history differently, shaped by age, background and lived experience, making interpretation inherently individual.

Khoj and the search for identity

Her upcoming work Khoj, created in collaboration with visual artist and filmmaker Hiten Patel, centres on identity as an evolving question.

Described as an internal quest, the piece asks who we are within the frameworks of gender, culture and perception. Through Kathak, the production explores how identity shifts depending on context, whether as an individual, an artist, or part of a wider society.

Performed by 12 dancers, the work aims to create a large-scale visual experience, with development phases underway before its planned premiere next summer in partnership with Sadler’s Wells and other UK venues.

Building pathways beyond performance

Alongside her creative work, Thakore’s focus remains on widening access to dance. Through her company, she runs training across age groups, from young children to older adults, while also creating structured routes for emerging artists.

These include youth programmes, pre-professional groups and initiatives designed to support dancers transitioning into full-time careers. A co-producing platform allows artists to develop ideas from concept to stage, reflecting her emphasis on sustained artistic growth.

She also highlights outreach work, including movement-based sessions for people living with and beyond cancer, with plans to expand into other health-focused areas.

Staying rooted while reaching wider audiences

Working between India and the UK, Thakore speaks of balancing cultural identity with accessibility. Her aim is not to dilute Kathak, but to present it in a way that resonates with audiences unfamiliar with the form.

She compares this to language, retaining the structure while adapting expression so it can be understood more widely. The intention is to connect without alienating, ensuring the essence of the form remains intact.

For her, innovation comes not from abandoning tradition, but from reworking it to reflect personal voice and contemporary context.