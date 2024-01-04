Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Up to directors to decide what kind of films they want to make: Javed Akhtar

Speaking about his work, Akhtar said when he wrote movie scripts he never thought of their financial or social impact.

Javed Akhtar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Wednesday said Indian cinema has undergone a lot of changes over the years and it was up to directors to decide what kind of movies they want to make for people.

He said heroes of earlier eras were very different and a similar portrayal of their characters in today’s movies may not work.

The 78-year-old lyricist-poet was speaking after receiving the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Indian cinema. The award was presented to him at the inauguration of the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra.

Akhtar said, “We have advanced a lot in making cinemas. However, while boarding the train of future, we have left behind lots of goods on the platform. Language, literature, and classical music have been left behind. But Maharashtra is a state where these values still matter for people who reside in smaller cities.”

Speaking about his work, Akhtar said when he wrote movie scripts he never thought of their financial or social impact.

On the changing perception of on-screen heroes, he remarked, “There was a period when the hero of a film revolted against his parents to marry the girl of his choice. Later, heroes came to show social inequality, law, courts, and unconstitutional things. However, today we cannot make such characters stand in movies.”

Ultimately, directors should decide what kind of cinema they want to make so that films are well received by viewers and they also strengthen the movie industry, Akhtar said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming debut to star Vikrant Massey
Entertainment
‘Mrs’ and ‘Sumo Didi’ to premiere at Palm Springs Int’l Film Fest
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira marries Nupur Shikhare
Entertainment
Kareena and Saif buy Kolkata team in Indian Street Premier League
Entertainment
‘Ul Jalool Ishq’: Cast for Manish Malhotra’s film revealed
Entertainment
Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally
Entertainment
Sriram Raghavan on ‘Merry Christmas’-‘Pinocchio’ connection
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global announces world digital premiere of ‘Tejas’
Entertainment
KJo confirms project with Salman on superstar’s 58th birthday
Entertainment
Birthday Special: Salman Khan’s breakthrough performances
Entertainment
Karan Johar pens appreciation post for Alia and Ranveer
Entertainment
Ranbir and Alia reveal daughter Raha’s face on Christmas
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW