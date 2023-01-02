Website Logo
  • Monday, January 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Unsolved murder: Mystery continues to shroud Surjit Takhar’s death years after he was found dead

Remains of Takhar were discovered by road workers near Shifnal in Shropshire in 2015.

Surjit Takhar (Image credit: West Midlands Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

It has been eight years since delivery driver Surjit Takhar was found dead near Shifnal but there has been no conclusive answer as to what led to his death.

In 2015, road workers discovered human remains at the side of a motorway near Shifnal in Shropshire, some 30 miles from where the father-of-three lived. Investigation revealed they were Takhar’s. Police believe he was murdered. Four people, arrested and interviewed two years later, were released. But nobody has been charged in connection with the case and detectives still say it “remains an open investigation”.

Takhar, from Oldbury, first disappeared in 2008 but came back home.

Investigation indicated that he had a “very chaotic lifestyle” in his final days amid his mounting debts – it is believed he owed money to some dubious characters.

Takhar made a frantic 999 call after someone came to his home just days before his second and final disappearance.

Investigators believed his debt was the most likely reason he was targeted, according to a Birmingham Live report.

When his remains were accidentally discovered by road workers, there was evidence that he suffered fractures in the nose and wrist. Detectives believe he was murdered.

A mystery call was made to West Midlands Police in January 2016 in connection with the case but little is known about what transpired on the phone call.

Shropshire coroner John Ellery said at the end of an inquest in 2018: “It’s a great disappointment to you as a family because we don’t know what happened.”

According to detective inspector Jim Munro, Takhar “had a very chaotic lifestyle before he went missing.

“Surjit had owed money to some of these people before his death and some of the debts had been ongoing”, he said.

He confirmed the man called 999 “when someone came to his flat, so we know he was alive then”.

“It is of great disappointment that we have not been able to find how Surjit met this death,” the detective inspector said.

West Midlands Police said in 2019 that they were “still actively investigating” the case.

But nothing concrete has come out yet.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Breakthrough NHS treatment transforms the life of Sanah Shaikh, who has Sickle Cell condition: ‘I…
News
Oldham mosque launches probe after ‘hoax’ letter says 10 Muslim females ‘left Islam & transitioned’
News
Burnley siblings who sexually assaulted girl for five years jailed
News
Three Indian-Americans take oath as county judges in US
News
Rishi Sunak offered £1m in exchange for going vegan for a month
News
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi wanted Putin to defuse India-Pakistan standoff
News
Raise legal age to buy tobacco to prevent million cancer cases, says UK…
News
New Year honours: Professor Partha Dasgupta leads British Asian recognition with Knights Grand…
News
Immune evasive Covid variant omicron XBB.1.5 spreads fast in US
News
UK’s problems won’t go away in 2023, warns Sunak in New Year message
News
Fleeing Audi driver jailed for injuring couple before crashing into school
News
Rishi Sunak considers Covid travel curbs for China
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW