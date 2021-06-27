Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040

CRICKET

#unfollowcricketers: Sri Lanka fans abandon players after drubbing

Sri Lanka took a drubbing from England (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

By: SarwarAlam

Disgruntled Sri Lanka cricket fans launched a campaign to shun their team on social media after they slumped to a dismal Twenty20 series drubbing in England.

England recorded a thumping 89-run win at Southampton on Saturday to sweep the contests 3-0 — a fifth consecutive series defeat for Sri Lanka in the shortest format.

As the hashtag #unfollowcricketers began to trend on Facebook on Sunday, thousands of fans boycotted the Facebook pages of vice-captain Kusal Mendis and opener Dhanushka Gunathilaka, the newscenter.lk website said.

“The aim of the campaign is to unfollow failed Sri Lankan cricketers from their verified profiles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter,” the popular website said.

Fans were also sharing memes asking each other not to watch the national team on television.

“Unfollow all these failed cricketers,” said Ahmed Inaamulhaq on Twitter. “Don’t let them have the social media attention if they can’t perform for the national team. They do not deserve massive fan bases.”

There was no immediate reaction from any of the senior players, but some observers posted that the latest performance in England was one of the team’s worst in three decades.

“I have been watching cricket matches since 1993 but I have never seen such a weak Sri Lankan cricket team,” sports reporter Manjula Basnayake said on Twitter. “They can’t hit the ball. #SLvENG.”

England’s 180 proved well beyond Sri Lanka, who were all out for 91 as left-arm quick David Willey took 3-27.

England and Sri Lanka meet again in the first of three one-day internationals at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, with the Sri Lanka batting set for another stiff test against the 50-over World Champions.

“We knew it was going to be a tough series coming into it, but our batting wasn’t up to the mark,” said Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera.

“That was our main issue. We couldn’t get used to the pace and the bounce of the pitches and conditions.”

Sri Lanka have played 10 Twenty20 series since October 2018 and won only one. They have lost two each to England, New Zealand and the West Indies and one each to Australia, India and South Africa.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Dawid Malan back in form as England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series
Sports
Twenty20 World Cup to be played in UAE from October 17, report
Sports
England’s Buttler ruled out of Sri Lanka matches
Sports
Kohli defends team combination after WTC final defeat
Sports
Kohli calls for World Test final to be played over three matches
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli bemused by lack of warm-up matches before England series
Sports
England defeat Sri Lanka hands down in first T20
Sports
Vaughan, Pietersen slam possibility of families not travelling with England players for the…
Sports
Conway, De Kock sign for Southern Brave in cricket’s Hundred
HEADLINE STORY
New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final
CRICKET
World Test final: Fans ejected for abusing New Zealand players
CRICKET
Morgan says historical tweets about Indian players ‘taken out of context’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Seven dead, 50 hurt in Bangladesh blast likely caused by…
India probes suspected drone attack at Jammu air base
Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant…
#unfollowcricketers: Sri Lanka fans abandon players after drubbing
Serena Williams joins Nadal in missing Tokyo Olympics
AstraZeneca tests booster jab against Covid variant