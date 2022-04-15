Website Logo
UK’s ombudsman partners with Tata Group firm

TCS will develop and maintain a complaint management and reporting system to enhance the performance of the UK’s Financial Ombudsman Service. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by the UK’s Financial Ombudsman Service to accelerate its digital transformation.

Operating within the public services sector, the ombudsman provides free services that help resolve complaints between consumers, small businesses, and financial services businesses.

Its partnership with TCS aims at better serving and supporting its customers, the Tata Group company said on Wednesday (14).

It will design and implement a new greenfield digital customer portal that will improve “the experience for complainants and respondents”.

TCS will also develop and maintain a complaint management and reporting system to enhance the ombudsman’s performance.

According to the company’s UK and Ireland arm head Amit Kapur, its partnership with the ombudsman strengthens its collaboration in the public sector financial services.

“We are pleased to be their partner of choice for future-proofing their technologies and managing their digital transformation strategy.”

Nicola Wadham, the chief information officer of the ombudsman said: “Working with a world leader in technology services and digital delivery, whose values reflect our own, is a significant milestone in our digital journey and we are looking forward to delivering on our ambitious plans.”

TCS is the largest IT service provider by revenue in the UK with roughly 18,000 employees.

Eastern Eye

