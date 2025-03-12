Skip to content
UK played a key role as Ukraine ready to accept ceasefire proposal: Report

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed readiness for a 30-day ceasefire but stated that it is up to the US to persuade Russia to agree.

starmer-zelensky

Keir Starmer welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street last week.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 12, 2025
Vivek Mishra

THE UK played a key role in facilitating discussions between Ukraine and the US over a proposed ceasefire with Russia, according to a report.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed readiness for a 30-day ceasefire but stated that it is up to the US to persuade Russia to agree. Talks on the proposal took place in Saudi Arabia.

According to the BBC, prime minister Keir Starmer led a European effort to improve relations between the US and Ukraine. Starmer called the agreement a "remarkable breakthrough" and an "important moment for peace in Ukraine."

UK sources told the BBC that national security adviser Jonathan Powell worked with US counterpart Mike Waltz and officials from Germany and France to draft a ceasefire plan.

Powell visited Kyiv over the weekend and helped prepare a written proposal, which included a temporary pause in fighting, the exchange of prisoners, the return of Ukrainian children taken by Russia, and the release of civilians.

The proposal was accepted by both the US and Ukraine, leading to discussions in Saudi Arabia. Following the talks, Starmer urged further efforts to reach a peace deal, saying, "The ball is now in the Russian court."

US president Donald Trump said US officials would discuss the proposal with Moscow on Tuesday or Wednesday. He stated, "We want to get this show on the road."

The Trump administration also announced the reinstatement of military aid to Ukraine and the resumption of intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, which had been halted after a previous dispute.

On Saturday, Starmer will host a call with leaders he described as the "coalition of the willing" to discuss measures to prevent further Russian aggression. He said those involved aim to "help bring an end to this war in a just and permanent way."

UK sources told the BBC that the focus is now on Russia’s response. "The ball is firmly in the Russian court. Will they reciprocate and stop the fighting to allow serious negotiations on a lasting peace?"

Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukraine continue. Ukrainian officials reported a missile strike on president Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih, killing one person, and an attack on a cargo ship in Odessa, which killed four Syrian nationals and damaged port infrastructure.

keir starmerkyivrussiarussia-ukraine ceasefirerussia-ukraine warsaudi arabiatrumpukukraineukraine-russia ceasefireukraine-russia warusvolodymyr zelenskypresident zelenskyukraine russia ceasefire

