Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

INDIA

Ukraine: Modi, Morrison call for immediate end to hostilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Glasgow (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA and Australia have underlined the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. 

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison made the assertion during their virtual summit on Monday (21).

According to a joint statement, both nations stressed that the contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, international law and respect for states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the summit, Modi and Morrison said Russia must be held accountable for the loss of lives in Ukraine and care must be taken to ensure that such “terrible events” never occur in the Indo-Pacific region.

The joint statement noted the two leaders expressed their serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The two leaders agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue and its broader implications for the Indo-Pacific, the statement added.

At a media briefing after the summit, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that Morrison expressed understanding of India’s position on Ukraine.

There was a clear sense that a conflict in Europe “should not be a reason for us to divert our attention from the Indo-Pacific region”, he said.

Ukraine: No joint condemnation at Quad summit
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden (C) hosts a Quad Leaders Summit along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The joint statement mentioned that at the summit, the two leaders also expressed their shared commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific supported by a robust regional architecture with the ASEAN at its centre.

They reaffirmed their commitment to an inclusive and prosperous region in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic and political coercion, the statement said.

Modi and Morrison also underscored their commitment to cooperation between India, Australia, Japan and the US in advancing the Quad’s positive and ambitious agenda to promote regional stability and prosperity.

They welcomed the virtual meeting between Quad leaders in March and looked forward to the next in-person leaders’ meeting in the coming months, the statement said.

They also welcomed the close cooperation between India and Australia on the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

Modi also appreciated the briefing by Morrison on the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership and the leaders recognised Australia’s commitment to not develop nuclear weapons and to uphold the highest standards of non-proliferation, the statement noted.

According to the statement, the leaders affirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in the Indian Ocean region and with other Indian Ocean countries, including their support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Parents of slain photojournalist start legal action against Taliban
INDIA
Ukraine: Biden says India ‘somewhat shaky’ on Russia
News
Modi thanks BAPS, other groups for helping India’s evacuation efforts
INDIA
Japan prime minister’s meeting with Modi to focus on Ukraine
News
India’s oil imports from US to rise this year
News
Special event on Holi and Holika Dahan at Parmarth Niketan
INDIA
Modi promotes brotherhood as India celebrates Holi
INDIA
India’s Supreme Court to hear hijab case after Holi festival
News
India ‘reviewing’ procedures after accidental firing of missile
INDIA
Hardline Hindu groups demand wider India ban on hijab
News
Ukraine: India again calls for direct negotiations
News
Russia’s share of arms supply to India falls sharply since 2012: Report
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shawn Mendes opens up on life after splitting with Camila…
KGF 2: First single ‘Toofan’ from Yash starrer receives rousing…
Maher Maaroufe charged with the murder of Sabita Thanwani
John Abraham on Attack facing competition from RRR
Sikh fan ‘racially attacked’ at Arsenal’s Premier League match against…
Middlesex’s Shah urges to ‘evolve with society’ to achieve diversity…