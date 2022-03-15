Website Logo
  Tuesday, March 15, 2022
INDIA

Ukraine: India again calls for direct negotiations

Ambassador R Ravindra

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA once again renewed calls for a halt to the fighting in Ukraine and urged Moscow and Kyiv to resolve their hostilities through diplomatic dialogue and not violence.

India’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador R Ravindra said Delhi has been and will continue to remain in touch with both Russia and Ukraine.

“We call for direct contacts and negotiations with a view to cease hostilities. India has been in touch with both the Russian Federation and Ukraine in this regard and will continue to remain engaged,” R Ravindra said during a meeting of the UN security council on Monday (14).

The Indian envoy voiced concern over the grievous toll on human lives the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has inflicted on both sides, while also triggering a dire humanitarian crisis.

“India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine. Our PM has called for an urgent ceasefire and that there is no other path left but of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Ravindra added that India undertook intensive and immediate steps to evacuate its nationals from conflict zones in Ukraine.

“Till date, about 22,500 Indians have returned home safely. We are grateful to all our partners for their support in our evacuation efforts,” he said.

India underlines the need to respect the UN Charter, international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, emphasised Ravindra while addressing the UN security council.

Earlier, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said that he was in “close contact” with India and a number of other countries on “mediation efforts” to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to unprecedented consequences.

As Russia’s war on Ukraine entered the 20th day on Monday (14), peace talks between the two sides gave an inkling of hope that the conflict would be resolved in the coming days.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

