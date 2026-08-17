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UK wildfires: Farm water restrictions imposed as troops deployed

Restrictions under Section 57 of the Water Resources Act 1991 have been imposed on 302 licences held by farmers. Such limits were last used in summer 2025.

Wildfires

A helicopter drops water onto burning moorland south of Blaenavon in south Wales on August 16, 2026, as emergency services continue to battle wildfires thoughout the area.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 17, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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REGULATORS have restricted crop irrigation in parts of East Anglia as drought conditions deepen across almost three quarters of England, with some areas going 60 days without rain.

The Environment Agency introduced tighter limits on water abstraction in parts of East Anglia over the past week and is considering extending them to other areas, The Times reported.

Restrictions under Section 57 of the Water Resources Act 1991 have been imposed on 302 licences held by farmers. Such limits were last used in summer 2025.

National Farmers’ Union president Tom Bradshaw said the limits were reasonable but warned that farmers needed more water storage.

“It’s difficult for us to argue when there is no water in the rivers and streams that we can justify taking much more of that water at this time of year,” he told The Times.

Bradshaw called for planning reforms to allow farmers to build reservoirs without planning permission, saying they faced uncertainty over future water supplies.

The government is expected to announce details of the reforms on Monday after announcing £15 million on Friday to help build on-farm reservoirs.

Meanwhile, firefighters are tackling 14 wildfires in southern Wales, including three “significant incidents” near Dowlais, Cwmavon and Darran Park in the Rhondda valley.

Two hundred troops from the Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment have been deployed to dig trenches, build firebreaks and carry water.

National Fire Chiefs Council chair Phil Garrigan said fire services had been under “incredible pressure”, with 43 wildfires reported since Friday, including 11 major incidents.

The Met Office said fire risk remained “very high” in southern England and Wales and “high” across northern Wales, Lancashire and Yorkshire, but was expected to reduce later this week.

droughtuk wildfireswales wildfireswater restrictions
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