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Greenwich and Kent university group to launch as UK's first 'super-university'

It will have more than 50,000 students across four campuses in London, Medway and Kent, making it the UK's third largest higher education institution.

Greenwich University

Greenwich University campus.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 04, 2026
Eastern Eye

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THE UK's first "super-university", bringing together the universities of Greenwich and Kent, will launch in September after receiving approval from the Department for Education.

The new London and South East University Group (LASEUG), also known as LASE, will officially begin operations on September 7, one year after the plans were announced, reported The Guardian.

It will have more than 50,000 students across four campuses in London, Medway and Kent, making it the UK's third largest higher education institution.

The universities will continue to operate as separate academic divisions and keep their names and identities. Students will study and graduate from their chosen institution, while staff from both universities will be employed by the new university group.

University of Greenwich vice-chancellor and LASEUG chief executive Prof Jane Harrington said: "There has been tireless work over the last year working to an ambitious timetable and developing a new university model that has never been done before.

"It means we are starting with a smooth transition, an extremely strong senior executive team and clear direction so that we can fulfil our potential as the UK's first super-university."

The universities have said the merger builds on more than 20 years of collaboration and will provide a strong financial foundation.

The launch comes as UK universities face financial pressures, with the Office for Students warning that some providers face the risk of insolvency and MPs saying the sector is "facing a financial crisis".

A Department for Education spokesperson welcomed the merger and said it would create "a strong combined institution" able to support students and the south east economy.

higher educationuk universitiesuniversity of greenwichuniversity of kent
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