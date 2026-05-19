Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK unemployment rises to five per cent

“The labour market remains soft, with vacancies at their lowest level in five years and unemployment higher than a year ago,” said Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

uk-unemployment-wage

The jobless rate increased from 4.9 per cent in the three months to the end of February, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 19, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

UK UNEMPLOYMENT rose to five per cent in the first quarter of 2026, official figures showed on Tuesday, as the economic impact of the Middle East war started affecting the jobs market.

The jobless rate increased from 4.9 per cent in the three months to the end of February, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

“The labour market remains soft, with vacancies at their lowest level in five years and unemployment higher than a year ago,” said Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

Official figures released last week showed Britain’s economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the first quarter.

However, the war in the Middle East and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have pushed energy prices higher, raising concerns about economic growth.

Analysts also expect inflation to rise later this year as increased energy costs affect household bills.

“Today’s figures only capture the initial effects of the conflict, and the full impact will become more apparent in the coming months as higher costs and the potential for weaker consumer demand begin to filter through,” said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at wealth management firm Quilter Cheviot.

The ONS also said wage growth slowed to 3.4 per cent in the three months to March.

uk unemploymentuk economywage growthmiddle east warinflation

Related News

andy-burnham-starmer
News

Minister backs ​Andy Burnham as Labour leadership race takes shape

london-far-right-protest
News

London braces for biggest far-right rally in years

Indermit-Gill-world-bank
Business

Indian American Indermit Gill to retire from World Bank

tony-matharu-award
Business

Tony Matharu wins top awards at global hospitality event

More For You

Standard Chartered

Around 7,800 jobs are expected to be affected across India, Malaysia and Europe

iStock

Standard Chartered to cut 7,800 jobs as AI reshapes banking operations

  • Standard Chartered plans to cut 15 per cent of its back-office workforce by 2030.
  • Around 7,800 jobs are expected to be affected across India, Malaysia and Europe.
  • The bank says AI and automation are becoming central to its long-term strategy.

Standard Chartered is preparing to cut more than 7,000 jobs over the next four years as the bank accelerates its use of artificial intelligence and automation across core operations.

The London-based lender said it plans to reduce around 15 per cent of its back-office workforce by 2030, affecting nearly 7,800 roles. The cuts form part of a broader strategy overhaul as global banks increasingly turn to AI to improve efficiency, lower operational pressure and protect profits in a slowing economic environment.

Keep ReadingShow less