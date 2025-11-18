UK school bans 'KPop Demon Hunters' songs over Christian beliefs

Highlights:

Staff cite references to demons as conflicting with school’s “Christian ethos.”

Acting head clarifies children can enjoy songs at home if parents agree.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most-watched movie, with four Top 10 Billboard hits.

Parents push back, calling the ban “ridiculous” and “unfair.”

A primary school in Dorset has barred pupils from singing songs from Netflix’s hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters, citing the school’s Christian ethos. Acting head Lloyd Allington explained that references to demons in the songs could feel “deeply uncomfortable” for some Christians.

Why the school acted on KPop Demon Hunters songs

Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Poole sent a letter to parents last week. It asked them to encourage children not to sing the chart-topping songs at school. The rationale: demons are associated with “spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness.”

Allington wrote that even playful references could conflict with Christian teachings. He added the move was not meant to stop children enjoying the songs at home. “We want to help children understand that some peers may hold different views,” he said.





How parents reacted to the ban

Some parents described the ban as “ridiculous.” One told the BBC her daughter and friends love K-pop and the songs are harmless fun. Another said the school was “probably under pressure” and that the restriction felt unfair, especially as children performed the songs at after-school clubs.

Allington’s follow-up letter acknowledged these views. He noted many parents felt songs like ‘Golden ’ encouraged teamwork, courage, and kindness. He clarified the school would not tell children the songs are wrong if they enjoyed them at home.

What makes KPop Demon Hunters a global hit

Released in June, the animated action-musical follows the K-pop trio Huntr/x, who secretly protect the world from demons. It became Netflix’s most-watched film in history, with 236 million views in three months. The soundtrack also broke records: four songs charted simultaneously in the Billboard Top 10.

Even the Royal Air Force performed ‘Golden’ during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. Critics praised its animation and infectious music. The film’s sequel is already in development.





What’s next for Lilliput school and pupils

The school says the ban is about respecting faith diversity. Children are still allowed to enjoy KPop Demon Hunters at home. The school says some pupils might not share the same beliefs and staff will just point that out. Parents are already wondering if the ban will hold. Chances are, the children will be singing the hits anyway.