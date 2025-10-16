Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK sanctions Indian firm Nayara over Russian crude

Foreign secretary said the goal is to take Russian oil "off the market" and halt revenue flow to the Kremlin

Nayara Energy

FILE PHOTO: This photograph taken on July 13, 2022 on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, shows a Nayara Energy Limited petrol station. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 16, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

BRITISH government on Wednesday (15) announced 90 new sanctions targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure and India's Nayara Energy Limited, which it said imported billions of dollars' worth of Russian crude during 2024.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed the coordinated action with the UK Treasury is designed to strike at the heart of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war funding by cutting off oil revenues reaching the Kremlin.

The government claimed the move will help take Russian oil "off the market" and choke off energy revenue that fuels the conflict in Ukraine.

“Today’s action demonstrates the government’s determination to cut off Putin’s revenue streams – targeting Russian companies and their global enablers,” the FCDO said.

The sanctions hit four oil terminals in China, 44 tankers in the 'shadow fleet' transporting Russian oil, and Nayara Energy Limited.

The Indian company was cited for importing 100 million barrels of Russian crude worth over $5 billion (£3.7bn) in 2024 alone.

Nayara Energy has faced international scrutiny previously, having been hit by European Union (EU) sanctions, which it strongly condemned.

“Nayara Energy operates in full compliance with the laws and regulations of India. As an Indian company, we are committed to supporting the nation’s energy security and fostering economic growth,” Nayara Energy said at the time.

The company categorically dismissed the EU's unilateral action as “founded on baseless assertions,” arguing it represented an “undue extension of authority that ignores both international law and the sovereignty of India.”

The new UK sanctions directly target Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil. The two companies together export 3.1 million barrels of oil per day, with Rosneft reportedly responsible for six per cent of global and nearly half of all Russian oil production.

UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper, introducing the sanctions, said, “At this critical moment for Ukraine, Europe is stepping up. Together, the UK and our allies are piling the pressure on Putin – going after his oil, gas and shadow fleet – and we will not relent until he abandons his failed war of conquest and gets serious about peace.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, attending the International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Washington DC, added: “We are sending a clear signal: Russian oil is off the market. The UK will continue to strip away the funding that fuels his war machine. We will hold to account all those enabling his illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

The action coincides with Russia's Energy Week in Moscow, and is aimed at undermining Putin’s attempts to sell his main funding stream to global partners.

To restrict the flow of funds further, the UK announced a ban on all imports of oil products refined in third countries from Russian-origin crude oil.

The government also noted that the latest set of sanctions targets eight specialised LNG tankers and the Chinese Beihai LNG terminal, as the Kremlin seeks to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry. Beihai has been importing LNG from Arctic LNG2, a disrupted Russian LNG project sanctioned by the UK in February 2024.

Sanctions also extend beyond the energy sector to cover Russia’s military supply chains, including businesses across Thailand, Singapore, Turkiye, and China, which are alleged to supply electronics critical for Russian drones and missiles used in the conflict.

(PTI)

russian oiluk sanctionsnayara energyuk sanctions nayara russian crude

Related News

B R Shetty
Business

NMC Health fraud row deepens amid claims of UAE royal links

Sanjay Shah at centre of Denmark’s failed £1.4bn tax fraud claim
Business

Sanjay Shah at centre of Denmark’s failed £1.4bn tax fraud claim

After US tariffs, Modi’s team rallies behind Made in India apps
Business

After US tariffs, Modi’s team rallies behind Made in India apps

Bestway gives £250,000 to British Asian Trust
Business

Bestway gives £250,000 to British Asian Trust

More For You

Detached homeowners earn four times more profit than flat sellers, report finds

Detached homes deliver the biggest profit for UK sellers

iStock

Detached homeowners earn four times more profit than flat sellers, report finds

Highlights

  • Detached property sellers make average of £122,500 compared to just £27,000 for flats.
  • London sellers unlock £130,000 in capital gains, enough to buy a home outright in Northern England.
  • Indian households lead ethnic minorities with 68 per cent homeownership rate.

Bigger homes, bigger profits

Sellers of detached homes have made more than four times the profit of flat owners over the last 18 months, new figures from Zoopla reveal, highlighting how home size has become a powerful driver of wealth.

Those selling detached properties banked an average profit of £122,500, while flat sellers made just £27,000 – less than a quarter of what detached homeowners gained. The analysis of property sales data shows that bigger homes command a clear premium in today's market.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us