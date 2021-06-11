UK on track to offer over 50s second jab by June 21, says Zahawi

Britain’s vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SattwikBiswal

BRITAIN’S vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the country was on track to offer all those aged over 50 a second dose of a vaccine by June 21.

“We are on track for offering all over 50s who have had the first jab their second jab by the 21st,” Zahawi told the BBC on Friday (11).

He also said on Friday (11) that supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be “tight” over the next few weeks but he was confident that the country’s immunisation targets would be met.

“It is tight,” Zahawi said on Pfizer supplies when asked on LBC radio.

“I’m confident that Scotland will be able to meet the target of offering every adult at least one dose by the end of July as we will in England as well,” he added.

Britain said on Thursday (10) that it would give at least 100 million surplus vaccines to the world’s poorest nations, and Zahawi said the donations would not affect the domestic vaccine programme.

“No doses that are required for Scotland, for Northern Ireland, for Wales, for England are being taken away by our announcement (on donating vaccines),” Zahawi confirmed.