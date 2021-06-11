Website Logo
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702

HEADLINE STORY

UK on track to offer over 50s second jab by June 21, says Zahawi

Britain’s vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SattwikBiswal

BRITAIN’S vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the country was on track to offer all those aged over 50 a second dose of a vaccine by June 21.

“We are on track for offering all over 50s who have had the first jab their second jab by the 21st,” Zahawi told the BBC on Friday (11).

He also said on Friday (11) that supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be “tight” over the next few weeks but he was confident that the country’s immunisation targets would be met.

“It is tight,” Zahawi said on Pfizer supplies when asked on LBC radio.

“I’m confident that Scotland will be able to meet the target of offering every adult at least one dose by the end of July as we will in England as well,” he added.

Britain said on Thursday (10) that it would give at least 100 million surplus vaccines to the world’s poorest nations, and Zahawi said the donations would not affect the domestic vaccine programme.

“No doses that are required for Scotland, for Northern Ireland, for Wales, for England are being taken away by our announcement (on donating vaccines),” Zahawi confirmed.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Hancock defends Covid response, hits back at Cummings
News
Johnson may consider “mix-and-match” unlocking amid SAGE’s warning of third wave
News
‘Sexual harassment and online abuse “normal” part of school children lives’
INDIA
A Suitable Boy star part of BAFTA’s Breakthrough India scheme
News
Biden administration to buy 500 mn Covid-19 vaccines to donate to low-income nations
INDIA
UK court refuses to jail woman who had baby with lover while still in marriage…
News
Military support and more for Greater Manchester and Lancashire to beat Covid-19 surge
News
‘Sunak’s acceptance for delay’ may push back reopening amid rising Covid-19 cases
INDIA
Patel brothers raise funds for Covid patients in their Gujarat hospital
News
UK women’s health: BAME women urged to respond as deadline nears
HEADLINE STORY
Hancock says government is ‘reassured’ that jab offers protection against Delta variant
News
Pharmaceutical industry stresses importance of vaccines in new campaign
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred
UK to seek exemption for finance firms in London from…
Haseen Dillruba trailer: This Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan…
UK on track to offer over 50s second jab by…
Shahid Kapoor on Dingko Singh’s demise: He will always remain…
White nationalism and Asian hate