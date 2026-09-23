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Kuldip Singh, 42, was a serving Met officer when he became involved with a group that orchestrated deliberate crashes and submitted false personal injury and vehicle damage claims.

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Met officer turned fraudster jailed for exploiting trust for profit

  • Serving Met officer secretly ran staged crashes and fake insurance claims for profit
  • He even fabricated a police report and got a colleague to log the false entry
  • Fled UK after being sacked, only caught after extradition from Georgia
  • Four co-conspirators still at large despite Singh's conviction

    • AN INDIAN-origin former Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed for four years and five months after admitting his part in a "crash for cash" scam that saw pre-arranged collisions staged to extract fraudulent compensation from insurance companies.

    Kuldip Singh, 42, was a serving Met officer when he became involved with a group that orchestrated deliberate crashes and submitted false personal injury and vehicle damage claims. He was sentenced on Friday and also disqualified from acting as a company director for five years.

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