Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551

UK minister Lord Ahmad calls off Sri Lanka visit


A deserted street during government-imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Colombo on May 15, 2021. Restrictions will be in force again from May 21 night (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)
A deserted street during government-imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Colombo on May 15, 2021. Restrictions will be in force again from May 21 night (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

UK MINISTER of state for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad, has called off his scheduled visit to Sri Lanka next week following the announcement of fresh restrictions in the island nation to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lord Ahmad, who is also the UK prime minister’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict, informed parliament of the cancellation of his trip. He, however, said he was directly engaging with the Sri Lankan government.

“… I was due to visit (Sri Lanka) in the coming few days – unfortunately, the national lockdown there has prevented me from making that visit next week. Nevertheless, I am engaging directly with the new government – but we stand by the strength of our resolution, passed at the Human Rights Council,” he said.

He posted a message on social media on Wednesday (18) expressing the UK’s support to “achieve reconciliation, justice and accountability to all Sri Lankans”.

“As Sri Lanka marks 12 years since the end of the civil war today, my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones. The UK will support efforts to achieve reconciliation, justice and accountability for all Sri Lankans”, he tweeted.








Most Popular

Kartik Aaryan joins forces with Hansal Mehta; to play IAF officer in his next

UK court hears of how teenager was abused by seven men

Yasmin Qureshi MP tells Hancock 'not to insult the people of Bolton' over Indian variant

Mukesh Khanna hits out at those spreading death rumours

Manoj Bajpayee on what makes The Family Man 2 different from season 1



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×