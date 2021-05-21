UK minister Lord Ahmad calls off Sri Lanka visit

UK MINISTER of state for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad, has called off his scheduled visit to Sri Lanka next week following the announcement of fresh restrictions in the island nation to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lord Ahmad, who is also the UK prime minister’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict, informed parliament of the cancellation of his trip. He, however, said he was directly engaging with the Sri Lankan government.

“… I was due to visit (Sri Lanka) in the coming few days – unfortunately, the national lockdown there has prevented me from making that visit next week. Nevertheless, I am engaging directly with the new government – but we stand by the strength of our resolution, passed at the Human Rights Council,” he said.

He posted a message on social media on Wednesday (18) expressing the UK’s support to “achieve reconciliation, justice and accountability to all Sri Lankans”.

“As Sri Lanka marks 12 years since the end of the civil war today, my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones. The UK will support efforts to achieve reconciliation, justice and accountability for all Sri Lankans”, he tweeted.