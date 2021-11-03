Website Logo
UK launches new adult social care recruitment campaign

By: Pramod Thomas

THE UK on Wednesday (3) launched a new adult social care recruitment campaign to encourage people to pursue a rewarding career in the sector.

The ‘Made with Care’ campaign will run across, broadcast and social media for five months, a statement said.

More than 105,000 vacancies are there in adult social care now, with almost half a million extra job opportunities expected by 2035.

“A career in social care is rewarding and inspiring. Over the next three years we are investing at least £500 million to support the training and development for carers,” said health and social care secretary Sajid Javid.

“We need more people who possess the core values this workforce embodies so strongly – kindness, compassion and resilience – to look after our friends and family with dignity and respect.”

The government has already announced additional funding for social care including £500m to support training and career development for the workforce.

Minister for care Gillian Keegan said: “The care workers represented in our ‘Made with Care’ recruitment campaign are passionate about working in the sector – and the impact they have on those they care for has really moved me. I strongly encourage people to apply for these great opportunities.

“We are investing record amounts into social care making this is an exciting time to join the workforce and play an important role in helping to develop a world-leading social care system as we bring forward our plans for reform later this year.”

The TV advert will premiere on Wednesday and run until 21 November on ITV, Sky and Channel 4.

According to the statement, ‘Made with Care’ builds on the momentum of the previous phase of the campaign launched in February 2021.

Chief nurse for adult social care Deborah Sturdy has said that there is the chance to be part of something very special and help both yourselves and others continue to develop a system made with care.

The campaign, which will run from November 2021 to March 2022, will also tackle perceived barriers to taking up care work, emphasising the importance of personal qualities over qualifications, the opportunities for training to develop a career in adult social care, and the availability of flexible working.

Ross Penfold, team leader at a domiciliary care and supported living agency said: “The best moment is when you can move someone back from care to their own home. It’s not an easy journey but it’s absolutely worth all the effort, especially when clients return to visit you and you see the smile on their faces.

“I’d recommend anyone looking for a huge sense of reward and fulfilment to consider a career in care.”

