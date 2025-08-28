Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK landlords could face new tax in autumn budget

Estate agents have warned that speculation on property taxes in Reeves’s budget could dampen demand in the housing market.

house rent

Currently, rental income is exempt from national insurance, which is charged at 8 per cent on employee earnings.

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE TREASURY is considering extending national insurance to rental income in the autumn budget, a move that could raise about £2bn.

Currently, rental income is exempt from national insurance, which is charged at 8 per cent on employee earnings.

Labour insiders told The Times that property income was “a significant potential extra source of funds” and landlords were seen as a way of targeting “unearned revenue”.

A Guardian analysis earlier this month found that four cabinet ministers, including the chancellor Rachel Reeves, had declared rental income in the MPs’ register of interests.

One in eight MPs reported rental income in the past year, including 43 Labour MPs, 27 Conservatives and seven Liberal Democrats.

Estate agents have warned that speculation on property taxes in Reeves’s budget could dampen demand in the housing market. Zoopla said it “may make some buyers consider a wait-and-see strategy”.

The Guardian also reported that Reeves is weighing a tax on home sales over £500,000, replacing stamp duty with a national property tax, and possibly replacing council tax in the future. She is also considering removing the capital gains tax exemption for primary residences above £1.5m.

Education minister Stephen Morgan said on Times Radio and Sky News that it was not for him to comment on speculation.

A Treasury spokesperson said the government’s focus was on growing the economy while keeping taxes for working people low.

autumn budgetproperty taxrachel reevesrental incomeuk landlords

Related News

Labour MPs Jeevun Sandher and Louise Jones marry in multicultural wedding
News

Labour MPs Jeevun Sandher and Louise Jones marry in multicultural wedding

UK sees sharp increase in sex crime convictions of Indian nationals
News

UK sees sharp increase in sex crime convictions of Indian nationals

Modi begins Asia tour to boost ‘Make in India’ and counter US pressure
News

Modi begins Asia tour to boost ‘Make in India’ and counter US pressure

Musk pledges to back legal cases over child sexual abuse failures
News

Musk pledges to back legal cases over child sexual abuse failures

More For You

Lord Swraj Paul

Lord Paul's portrait inside the West Chapel

Eulogies offered at Lord Swraj Paul’s funeral

FAMILY and friends offered their final eulogies to Lord Swraj Paul at his funeral at Golders Green Crematorium in north London on Wednesday (27).

It had rained earlier in the morning, but by the time mourners emerged from the West Chapel after a simple and dignified 40-minute service, led by Dr MN Nandakumara, executive director of the Bhavan in West Kensington, the sun had come out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royal Mail

Company describes as the most significant redesign in its 175-year history

Getty Images

3,500 solar-powered postboxes set to transform Royal Mail across the UK

Highlights:

  • Royal Mail is rolling out 3,500 redesigned solar-powered postboxes.
  • The upgrade allows customers to post small parcels via a digital drawer.
  • The move marks the biggest redesign in the company’s 175-year history.
  • Rollout begins in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester after successful pilots.

Royal Mail launches major redesign

Royal Mail is set to introduce 3,500 solar-powered postboxes across the UK, in what the company describes as the most significant redesign in its 175-year history. The new-look boxes, fitted with solar panels and digital technology, are designed to accommodate small parcels as well as letters.

How the new postboxes work

The redesigned boxes feature solar panels on top, aligned southwards for maximum sunlight. A barcode scanner beneath the slot activates a drop-down drawer, which can fit parcels up to the size of a shoebox. Customers will be able to access the service via the Royal Mail app, request proof of posting and track their parcels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keir-Starmer-Getty

Pandit is the third senior Starmer aide to leave after chief of staff Sue Gray in October and director of communications Matthew Doyle in March..(Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starmer to replace top aide Nin Pandit after 10 months

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer is set to replace his principal private secretary Nin Pandit, who has held the role for ten months.

Pandit is the third senior aide to leave after chief of staff Sue Gray in October and director of communications Matthew Doyle in March.

Keep ReadingShow less
england-flags-reuters

A Union Jack flag and England's flag of St George hang from a pedestrain bridge as a man walks past, in Radcliffe, near Manchester, August 22, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Union Jack and St George’s Cross at centre of migration tensions

Highlights:

  • Flags more visible across England amid migration debate
  • Protests outside hotels for asylum seekers linked to flag displays
  • Councils removing some flags citing safety concerns

THE RED and white St George's Cross and the Union Jack have been appearing across England in recent weeks. Supporters say the move is about national pride, while others see it as linked to rising anti-immigration sentiment.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk energy bill

Ofgem said the expansion added 1.42 pounds a month on average to all bills.

iStock

Millions to pay more as energy price cap increases

MILLIONS of households in Britain will see higher energy bills from October after regulator Ofgem raised its price cap by 2 per cent.

The new cap for average annual use of electricity and gas will be 1,755 pounds, an increase of about 35 pounds from the July-September level.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us