Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

UK-India business payments surge by over 120 per cent in nine months

Payments from UK clients to India increased by 32 per cent, while payments received from India rose by 121 per cent in the nine months leading to October.

Starmer-Modi-Getty
Starmer during a bilateral meeting with Modi as he attends the G20 summit on November 18, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 18, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

BUSINESS activity between the UK and India has seen a significant surge over the past nine months, according to data from HSBC UK.

Payments from UK clients to India increased by 32 per cent, while payments received from India rose by 121 per cent in the nine months leading to October, The Times reported.

The data highlights the strengthening trade ties as the UK and India prepare to resume trade talks in January. This follows Keir Starmer's bilateral meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit.

“It is a really strong two-way trade,” Stuart Tait, head of commercial banking at HSBC UK, told The Times. He highlighted India’s urbanisation, infrastructure investments, and growing affluence as key factors driving UK businesses’ involvement.

Global Metcorp, a UK company exporting scrap metal, noted steady demand from India. “We have existing and continuous demand for scrap metal there, as well as in surrounding countries,” said Ashish Chaudhari, its director.

Vineet Sharma, managing partner at Paritra Investment Research, pointed to Scotch whisky and defence equipment as areas with significant export potential for the UK.

India’s high-tech manufacturing and service sectors also play a role in strengthening ties. Stuart Tait noted the increasing complexity of work handled by India’s service centres and the capability of the Indian workforce.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has also grown, with HSBC UK reporting a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in client referrals from HSBC India.

In 2022, India contributed £10.2 billion in FDI to the UK, while UK investment in India reached £20.1 bn.

free trade agreementftahsbc ukuk investmentuk-india businessuk-india business payments

Related News

More For You

Sara Sharif

Sara was found dead in a bunk bed at her Surrey home on 10 August 2023. (Photo credit: Surrey Police)

Judge in Sara Sharif case calls for stricter homeschooling laws

A SENIOR judge has highlighted the dangers of parents automatically being able to homeschool their children following the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

Justice Cavanagh, sentencing Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, for her murder, said homeschooling had allowed the couple to continue abusing Sara “beyond the gaze of the authorities,” The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer’s immigration plan 'unlikely to cut net migration'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) talks with guests at a business breakfast reception on December 17, 2024 in Tallinn, Estonia.

(Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Starmer’s immigration plan 'unlikely to cut net migration'

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer’s promise to reduce immigration by improving domestic workforce skills might not yield the desired results, according to government advisers.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has suggested that broader strategies are necessary for achieving substantial reductions in net migration, the Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rishikesh Yoga Festival

Over 500 participants from more than 25 countries attended the event, which featured yoga sessions, workshops, and satsangs.

Rishikesh Yoga Festival highlights yoga’s legacy, draws global crowd

The three-day Rishikesh Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, concluded on 17 December 2024.

Over 500 participants from more than 25 countries attended the event, which featured yoga sessions, workshops, and satsangs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Humza Yousaf quits politics for global peace role

Humza Yousaf quits politics for global peace role

SCOTLAND's former first minister Humza Yousaf has announced his departure from politics, signalling a move towards a "global stage" where he aims to focus on conflict resolution and combating far-Right extremism.

Yousaf, who stepped down in April after a brief and turbulent tenure, confirmed he will not seek re-election to the Scottish Parliament in 2026, the Telegraph reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tulsi-Gabbard-Akshardham

Addressing a gathering of over 1,000 devotees in Robbinsville, she described the temple as a "timeless offering that will bring peace and joy to all."

Tulsi Gabbard visits Akshardham Temple in New Jersey

TULSI GABBARD, US president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Jersey on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of over 1,000 devotees in Robbinsville, she described the temple as a "timeless offering that will bring peace and joy to all."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications