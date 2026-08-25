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UK rolls out first phase of £10 billion housing programme

The government has announced the first £10 billion wave of a low-cost housing programme, with more than 70,000 new homes set to be built and a focus on London.

UK housing

The first wave of financing would support the construction of more than 70,000 new homes.

AFP via Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 25, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • Government unveils first £10 billion wave of low-cost housing funding
  • 60% of homes to be for social rent, in line with previous government's target
  • More than £7 billion of £39 billion (10-year) funding earmarked for London
  • First wave to support construction of more than 70,000 new homes

    • THE UK government has set out plans to spend £10 billion on lower-cost housing for renters, with a particular focus on London.

    Around 60% of homes delivered through the funding will be for social rent, a subsidised cheaper form of rent that can be built by local councils or housing associations, the government said.

    That proportion matches the level set out by the government of former pime minister Keir Starmer, which created the programme. However, it is below a pledge made by Burnham to deliver all housing under the programme via local councils.

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    Burnham, who took over as prime minister in July, has said empowering local councils to build social housing, as Britain did after World War Two, could lower the amount of the welfare bill that goes to private landlords, reduce homelessness and provide security to people on lower incomes.

    "Councils built this country out of a housing crisis once before. Backed properly, and trusted to get on with it, they will do it again," Burnham said in a statement late on Monday, which included details of the first wave of funding.

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    But housing minister Matthew Pennycook said councils did not yet have the capacity to take on the whole programme.

    Under the first phase, the government said on Tuesday that more than £7 billion — the first tranche of a previously announced £39 billion in funding over 10 years — was earmarked for the capital, where local authorities were expected to deliver over half the new homes.

    Over time, more than £16 billion of the total funding plan will be allocated outside London, the government said, adding that it would prioritise social rent homes and council house-building.

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    It said the first wave of financing would support the construction of more than 70,000 new homes.

    The government said the house-building programme would advance another policy priority of Burnham — devolution — by giving mayoral authorities the power to set strategic direction in their areas.

    affordable housingandy burnhamsocial rentuk housing
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