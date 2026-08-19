Burnham sets out plan to help rough sleepers into homes by Christmas

PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham has unveiled a plan to help people sleeping rough move off the streets by Christmas, saying his government will put emergency accommodation and long-term housing support in place across England this winter.

"No one should have to bed down in a doorway or outside a station. But we've seen it for so long that it feels like Westminster has started to accept it," Burnham said in a statement, referring to the UK parliament.

The announcement came a month after Burnham replaced Keir Starmer as prime minister. On his first day in office, he promised to end rough sleeping, and his government is now setting out the next steps towards that goal.

Burnham said he could not accept that the fifth-largest economy in the world could not "get our own people off the streets".

Writing in The Guardian, he said: "I don't believe it for a minute".

Under the programme, areas with the highest levels of homelessness and housing pressure will receive the largest share of a boosted £442 million ($666 million) funding package.

The government said the funding would provide immediate accommodation and support the creation of more than 1,000 permanent homes over the next three years.

The number of rough sleepers in England reached a record 4,793 in 2025, according to government figures.

Rough sleepers -- those sleeping outdoors -- are a minority of England's total homeless population, estimated at 382,000 in 2025 by leading charity Shelter. The figure includes people without a permanent residence or security of tenure, including families and children.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank warned earlier this year that the number could increase by 25 per cent by 2030.

Burnham cited efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic to move rough sleepers into temporary accommodation, saying in his statement that "we can do it again".

He also vowed to end rough sleeping during his almost-decade-long stint as mayor of Manchester, but ultimately failed despite some initial success.

Helping 'thousands'

Burnham pledged on Monday that the government would convene the first national summit dedicated to tackling rough sleeping later this year.

He also said local leaders, including mayors, would be responsible for driving action before Christmas.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said the government was moving "urgently" following Burnham's pledge.

"This funding will help thousands of people leave the streets behind, move into secure homes and get the support they need to rebuild their lives," she said.

Charities broadly welcomed the announcement, while opposition parties expressed scepticism.

Conservatives housing spokesman James Cleverly said the plan had been presented "without any plan for delivery".

"And as with many of his other commitments, there is very little detail on how this one will be paid for," he added.