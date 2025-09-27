Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Britain’s flags must stand for unity and not division'

'Britain’s flags must stand for unity and not division'

A protester wearing a Union Jack flag is seen by police during the march to the Roundhouse Hotel, on September 20, 2025 in Bournemouth, England.

Getty Images
Sadib Bhatti
By Sadib BhattiSep 27, 2025

THE recent debate about flying the national flag has become fierce.

The responsibility for the polarisation of the flag debate lies wholly with left wing councils, like Birmingham, which set a damaging precedent by orchestrating the removal of the Union Flag and St George’s Crosses from public places.

Councils have garnered national attention for their apparent rejection of British symbolism. However, they have failed to adopt the same approach for other flags which have been flying for months and were not subject to the same crackdown. In a bizarre sign of the times even Downing Street had to confirm the prime minister’s patriotism!

The Union Flag and the St George’s Cross are reminders of Britain’s history and honour those who came before us. They represent all who devoted their lives to protecting the nation and the principles it upholds. People of every ethnicity and faith have fought for the ideals that define modern Britain – democracy, liberty and the rule of law.

As a British Muslim MP, I was deeply proud to lead a debate in parliament marking the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day. The end of the Second World War saw Britain and its allies unite to defeat fascism and tyranny. We must never forget these sacrifices, including those of the brave men and women from the Commonwealth who served alongside British troops.

My wife’s grandfather, Lance Corporal Samundar Khan, was among them. He received the Indian Distinguished Service Medal as part of the 7th Battalion of the 16th Punjab Regiment, fighting under the British flag with fellow Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jews, Buddhists and many others.

More than 10 per cent of British armed forces personnel come from minority groups, and we should not forget the Gurkha regiment of Nepal, renowned worldwide for bravery and dedication. They too serve under our flag – a banner that represents democracy, courage, diversity and tolerance. It does not belong to a political party, any religion or ethnicity. That is what makes it important: the Union Flag and St George’s Cross belong to us all. As a British Muslim of Pakistani heritage, I feel deep pride when I see our flags flying above schools, hospitals and parliament. My religion and background are central to who I am – and so is my nationality. Pride in Britain does not mean denying my heritage, just as pride in my heritage does not deny my Britishness.

We must stop treating these parts of our identity as partisan divides and instead see them as complementary elements of who we are. Modern Britain should be a place where we are proud of both our heritage and our nationality – not forced to choose one over the other.

As a British Muslim, I have often been targeted by political populists seeking to construct ‘us vs them’ narratives. To fellow British Muslims, I say: do not let hate force you to conceal your identity. You are cornerstones of modern society — serving in the NHS, leading in politics and educating our children. Your contribution should be celebrated, and that celebration can begin with pride in our flag, which has symbolised British Asian representation for over a century.

Our parents and grandparents came to Britain with little more than determination and dreams. Through grit and perseverance, they helped shape the modern nation we know today — under the same Union Flag and St George’s Cross that still fly above us. For too long, however, others have dictated what those flags stand for.

Extremists on the far right have tried to twist the Union Flag and the St George’s Cross into emblems of exclusion. But these banners should remain symbols of unity, representing equality, freedom and the many communities and events that have shaped this nation. Whether at sporting arenas, military parades or civic celebrations, the flag must stand for pride and togetherness – never division. We are proud, we are British, we are English, we are one nation.

Saqib Bhatti is a British Conservative Party politician and the MP for Meriden and Solihull East.

british asiansadib bhattianti-immigration

Related News

MFC: The Fund That Taught Thais to Invest
Comment

MFC: The Fund That Taught Thais to Invest

war and peace
Comment

War and Peace are two sides of the same coin

Nitin Mehta
Anurag Bajpayee's Gradiant: The water company tackling a global crisis
Comment

Anurag Bajpayee's Gradiant: The water company tackling a global crisis

Rana Maqsood
Russia's 'Ghost Fleet': Navigating the Murky Waters of Sanctions and Oil Transport
Comment

Russia's 'Ghost Fleet': Navigating the Murky Waters of Sanctions and Oil Transport

More For You

‘Silence becomes a survival tactic in toxic work cultures’

A narrow focus on gender or black–white dynamics leaves Asian professionals overlooked in workplace diversity debates

‘Silence becomes a survival tactic in toxic work cultures’

ACROSS the UK, US, and Europe, we are seeing a political and corporate pushback against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Critics dismiss them as “identity politics” or as costly distractions. Some of this critique has validity – too many programmes have been tokenistic, more about slogans than substance.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘India miscast as a tariff king’

Opening India’s farm sector to cheap imports, as critics demand, would be ‘economic suicide’ for millions who depend on agriculture

‘India miscast as a tariff king’

Dr Mohan Kumar

THERE is a widespread – but fallacious – perception that India’s tariffs are inordinately high.

Tariffs are quantifiable, and there should really be no place for subjectivity, unlike, say for a country, when one factors in liveability, public courtesy or even how foreigners are welcomed.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘My daughter’s miracle recovery from fall defied all expectations’

Lord Bilimoria and daughter Zara

‘My daughter’s miracle recovery from fall defied all expectations’

IN MY entrepreneurial journey, I have noticed that crises happen out of the blue. In fact, global crises are more than not, unpredicted. Sadly, the same is true in one’s personal and family life, where everything can turn on a dime.

On December 23, last year, at 2:15 am, our 26-year daughter Zara fell off the terrace outside her first-floor bedroom at our house in Cape Town. It was a freak accident, and it happens, her younger brother and sister were awake and saw her fall.

Keep ReadingShow less
Does likeability count more than brilliance?

Higher education participation is 50 per cent for British south Asian students

Does likeability count more than brilliance?

THE headline in the Daily Telegraph read: An 18-year-old with a higher IQ than Stephen Hawking has passed 23 A-levels.

The gushing piece went on to report that Mahnoor Cheema, whose family originate from Pakistan, had also received an unconditional offer from Oxford University to read medicine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Why it’s vital to tell stories of Asian troops’ war effort

Jay Singh Sohal on Mandalay Hill in Burma at the position once held by Sikh machine gunners who fought to liberate the area

Comment: Why it’s vital to tell stories of Asian troops’ war effort

Jay Singh Sohal OBE VR

ACROSS the Asian subcontinent 80 years ago, the guns finally fell silent on August 15, the Second World War had truly ended.

Yet, in Britain, what became known as VJ Day often remains a distant afterthought, overshadowed by Victory in Europe against the Nazis, which is marked three months earlier.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us