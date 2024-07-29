Upcoming events this week

Run Rebel, a stage adaptation of Manjeet Mann’s powerful award-winning winning novel (Photo: Pamela Raith Photography)

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCE

AN EVENING OF CLASSICAL SUFI MUSIC

When: Saturday, July 27

Where: Rich Mix, 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA

What: Marina Ahmad presents a culturally rich performance of classical and Sufi music.

www.richmix.org.uk

MAESTROS IN FUSION

When: Saturday, July 27

Where: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: Fusion concert featuring music maestros Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Louis Banks, Sheldon D’Silva and Gino Banks.

www.southbankcentre.co.uk

APACHE INDIAN

When: Saturday, August 3|

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: Live performance from the British Asian music legend, performing his greatest hits.

www.macbirmingham.co.uk

SUHANI SHAH: SPELLBOUND 2.0

When: Wednesday, August 7 – Saturday, August 10

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: India’s most-famous mind reader delves into the depths of mental mysteries with unexpected twists, compelling storytelling, and interactive audience engagement.

www.sohotheatre.com

VAGYO RE DHOL WITH BHOOMI TRIVEDI

When: Saturday, August 10

Where: Mattioli Arena, 12 Memory Lane, Leicester LE1 3UL

What: A pre-Navratri event with of vibrant music and dancing, headlined by Bhoomi Trivedi.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

ORCHESTRAL QAWWALI PROJECT

When: Saturday, August 10

Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: The genre-defying Sufi act present a special, one off and intimate show as part of An Indian Summer festival.

www.curveonline.co.uk

ARIJIT SINGH

When: Friday, August 16

Where: Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA

What: The popular Indian singer embarks on another UK tour with a full live band, where he will perform his greatest hits, along with much loved film classics.

www.utilitaarenabham.co.uk

RAJBHA GADHVI & GOPAL SADHU

When: Saturday, August 17

Where: Maher Centre, 15 Ravensbridge Drive, Leicester LE4 0BZ

What: The renowned artists will take audiences on a culturally rich musical journey through the vibrant world of Lok Dayro.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

ZEESHAN ROKHRI

When: Sunday, August 25

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: The popular folk singer pays tribute to his legendary father Saifullah Rokhri with a full live band, at a culturally rich concert.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

NAVRATRI RANGOTSAV

When: Friday, August 30

Where: Harrow Leisure Centre, Christchurch Avenue, Harrow HA3 5BD

What: Musical event celebrating the colours of Navratri with garba, dandiya and live performance by Jaysinh Gadhvi. There is also food stalls and prizes for the best dressed attendees.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

SHYAM NAYAN PRESENTS DHARA

When: Saturday, August 31

Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE

What: The London based dancer will share timeless, hereditary pieces from both the Jaipur and Banaras gharanas of Kathak. The evening will showcase the rich heritage of classical Indian music, dance, and literature.

www.bhavan.net

JASDEEP SINGH DEGUN

When: Friday, September 13

Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: The award-winning British sitar maestro delivers a concert celebrating India’s rich musical heritage. He will be accompanied by Shahbaz Hussain in tabla.

www.curveonline.co.uk

THEATRE

FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD

When: Wednesday, July 31 – Sunday, August 18

Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: New theatre musical about a British woman negotiating the cutthroat world of Bollywood, filled with romance, songs and dance.

www.rifcotheatre.com

PALI AND JAY’S ULTIMATE ASIAN WEDDING DJ ROADSHOW

When: Until Saturday, July 27

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: Preview of new musical comedy show before it premieres at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe about two DJs from Southall.

www.sohotheatre.com

RUN REBEL

When: Thursday, September 26 – Saturday, October 5

Where: Theatre Peckham, 221 Havil Street, London SE5 7SB

What: Stage adaptation of Manjeet Mann’s powerful award-winning winning novel of a young girl, who finds strength to final break free from her claustrophobic and abusive home life, embarks on another UK tour.

www.theatrepeckham.co.uk

COMEDY

RAHUL SUBRAMANIAN: WHO ARE YOU?

When: Until Saturday, July 27

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: The acclaimed Indian stand-up comedian brings his unique brand of humour to London with a fun-filled show.

www.sohotheatre.com

UROOJ ASHFAQ: IT’S FUNNY TO ME

When: Monday, August 5 – Wednesday, August 14

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: Award-winning stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq presents a work in progress of her new show, ahead of a premiere at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

www.sohotheatre.com

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: The Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE

What: Stand-up comedy show featuring terrific talents Farhan Solo, Prince Abdi, Tommy Sandhu, Janine Harouni and Eshaan Akbar.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

ADITI MITTAL: BAD ALTITUDE

When: Monday, September 9 – Saturday, September 14

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: The popular Indian stand-up comedian returns with a live show about her trek to Mount Everest.

www.sohotheatre.com

TEZ ILYAS: AFTER EIGHT

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: G Live, London Road, Guildford GU1 2AA

What: The popular stand-up comedian embarks on another UK tour with his new show about the changing world and trying to make sense of his new life as a married man. Check website for further tour dates and availability.

www.TezIlyas.com

EVENTS

EDINBURGH FESTIVAL FRINGE

When: Friday, August 2 – Monday, August 26

Where: Various venues across Edinburgh

What: The annual arts festival once again has a very strong South Asian representation with shows from top Indian talents including Vir Das, Urooj Ashfaq, Anirban Dasgupta, Kanan Gill, Rahul Subramanian and Suhani Shah.

www.edfringe.com

READING MELA

When: Saturday, August 3 – Sunday, August 4

Where: Palmer Park, Reading RG6 1LF

What: Family friendly event filled with live music performances, food stalls, fun activities, a kid’s corner and stalls.

www.readingmela.com

HACKNEY CENTRAL LIBRARY WRITING GROUP

When: Wednesday, August 7

Where: Hackney Central library, 1 Reading Lane, London E8 1GQ

What: Acclaimed British author Sara Nisha Adams hosts a workshop packed with tips and techniques for writing in all genres across fiction and non-fiction.

www.eventbrite.com

LEICESTER MELA

When: Saturday, August 17 – Sunday, August 18

Where: Leicester city centre

What: Free family friendly event featuring live music, dance, food, fashion, arts, culture and a wide array of stalls.

www.leicester-mela.co.uk

CLASSES

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS

When: Saturday, July 27

Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY

What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.

www.eventbrite.com

INDIAN COOKERY MADE EASY

When: Friday, July 26

Where: Cottenham Village College, High Street, Cambridge CB24 8UA

What: Fun and interactive cooking experience where you’ll learn the art of Indian cuisine in two days. Suitable for all abilities.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday, August 3

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A practical hands-on homestyle cooking course learning how to prepare a variety of Indian dishes using spices for depth of flavour. Check website for further cooking courses.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com