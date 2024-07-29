Upcoming events this week

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
AN EVENING OF CLASSICAL SUFI MUSIC
When: Saturday, July 27
Where: Rich Mix, 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA
What: Marina Ahmad presents a culturally rich performance of classical and Sufi music.
www.richmix.org.uk
MAESTROS IN FUSION
When: Saturday, July 27
Where: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX
What: Fusion concert featuring music maestros Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Louis Banks, Sheldon D’Silva and Gino Banks.
www.southbankcentre.co.uk
APACHE INDIAN
When: Saturday, August 3|
Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
What: Live performance from the British Asian music legend, performing his greatest hits.
www.macbirmingham.co.uk
SUHANI SHAH: SPELLBOUND 2.0
When: Wednesday, August 7 – Saturday, August 10
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: India’s most-famous mind reader delves into the depths of mental mysteries with unexpected twists, compelling storytelling, and interactive audience engagement.
www.sohotheatre.com
VAGYO RE DHOL WITH BHOOMI TRIVEDI
When: Saturday, August 10
Where: Mattioli Arena, 12 Memory Lane, Leicester LE1 3UL
What: A pre-Navratri event with of vibrant music and dancing, headlined by Bhoomi Trivedi.
www.eventbrite.co.uk
ORCHESTRAL QAWWALI PROJECT
When: Saturday, August 10
Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
What: The genre-defying Sufi act present a special, one off and intimate show as part of An Indian Summer festival.
www.curveonline.co.uk
ARIJIT SINGH
When: Friday, August 16
Where: Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA
What: The popular Indian singer embarks on another UK tour with a full live band, where he will perform his greatest hits, along with much loved film classics.
www.utilitaarenabham.co.uk
RAJBHA GADHVI & GOPAL SADHU
When: Saturday, August 17
Where: Maher Centre, 15 Ravensbridge Drive, Leicester LE4 0BZ
What: The renowned artists will take audiences on a culturally rich musical journey through the vibrant world of Lok Dayro.
www.eventbrite.co.uk
ZEESHAN ROKHRI
When: Sunday, August 25
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: The popular folk singer pays tribute to his legendary father Saifullah Rokhri with a full live band, at a culturally rich concert.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
NAVRATRI RANGOTSAV
When: Friday, August 30
Where: Harrow Leisure Centre, Christchurch Avenue, Harrow HA3 5BD
What: Musical event celebrating the colours of Navratri with garba, dandiya and live performance by Jaysinh Gadhvi. There is also food stalls and prizes for the best dressed attendees.
www.eventbrite.co.uk
SHYAM NAYAN PRESENTS DHARA
When: Saturday, August 31
Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE
What: The London based dancer will share timeless, hereditary pieces from both the Jaipur and Banaras gharanas of Kathak. The evening will showcase the rich heritage of classical Indian music, dance, and literature.
www.bhavan.net
JASDEEP SINGH DEGUN
When: Friday, September 13
Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
What: The award-winning British sitar maestro delivers a concert celebrating India’s rich musical heritage. He will be accompanied by Shahbaz Hussain in tabla.
www.curveonline.co.uk
THEATRE
FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD
When: Wednesday, July 31 – Sunday, August 18
Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX
What: New theatre musical about a British woman negotiating the cutthroat world of Bollywood, filled with romance, songs and dance.
www.rifcotheatre.com
PALI AND JAY’S ULTIMATE ASIAN WEDDING DJ ROADSHOW
When: Until Saturday, July 27
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: Preview of new musical comedy show before it premieres at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe about two DJs from Southall.
www.sohotheatre.com
RUN REBEL
When: Thursday, September 26 – Saturday, October 5
Where: Theatre Peckham, 221 Havil Street, London SE5 7SB
What: Stage adaptation of Manjeet Mann’s powerful award-winning winning novel of a young girl, who finds strength to final break free from her claustrophobic and abusive home life, embarks on another UK tour.
www.theatrepeckham.co.uk
COMEDY
RAHUL SUBRAMANIAN: WHO ARE YOU?
When: Until Saturday, July 27
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: The acclaimed Indian stand-up comedian brings his unique brand of humour to London with a fun-filled show.
www.sohotheatre.com
UROOJ ASHFAQ: IT’S FUNNY TO ME
When: Monday, August 5 – Wednesday, August 14
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: Award-winning stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq presents a work in progress of her new show, ahead of a premiere at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.
www.sohotheatre.com
DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW
When: Saturday, September 7
Where: The Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE
What: Stand-up comedy show featuring terrific talents Farhan Solo, Prince Abdi, Tommy Sandhu, Janine Harouni and Eshaan Akbar.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
ADITI MITTAL: BAD ALTITUDE
When: Monday, September 9 – Saturday, September 14
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: The popular Indian stand-up comedian returns with a live show about her trek to Mount Everest.
www.sohotheatre.com
TEZ ILYAS: AFTER EIGHT
When: Saturday, September 7
Where: G Live, London Road, Guildford GU1 2AA
What: The popular stand-up comedian embarks on another UK tour with his new show about the changing world and trying to make sense of his new life as a married man. Check website for further tour dates and availability.
www.TezIlyas.com
EVENTS
EDINBURGH FESTIVAL FRINGE
When: Friday, August 2 – Monday, August 26
Where: Various venues across Edinburgh
What: The annual arts festival once again has a very strong South Asian representation with shows from top Indian talents including Vir Das, Urooj Ashfaq, Anirban Dasgupta, Kanan Gill, Rahul Subramanian and Suhani Shah.
www.edfringe.com
READING MELA
When: Saturday, August 3 – Sunday, August 4
Where: Palmer Park, Reading RG6 1LF
What: Family friendly event filled with live music performances, food stalls, fun activities, a kid’s corner and stalls.
www.readingmela.com
HACKNEY CENTRAL LIBRARY WRITING GROUP
When: Wednesday, August 7
Where: Hackney Central library, 1 Reading Lane, London E8 1GQ
What: Acclaimed British author Sara Nisha Adams hosts a workshop packed with tips and techniques for writing in all genres across fiction and non-fiction.
www.eventbrite.com
LEICESTER MELA
When: Saturday, August 17 – Sunday, August 18
Where: Leicester city centre
What: Free family friendly event featuring live music, dance, food, fashion, arts, culture and a wide array of stalls.
www.leicester-mela.co.uk
CLASSES
BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS
When: Saturday, July 27
Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY
What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.
www.eventbrite.com
INDIAN COOKERY MADE EASY
When: Friday, July 26
Where: Cottenham Village College, High Street, Cambridge CB24 8UA
What: Fun and interactive cooking experience where you’ll learn the art of Indian cuisine in two days. Suitable for all abilities.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday, August 3
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A practical hands-on homestyle cooking course learning how to prepare a variety of Indian dishes using spices for depth of flavour. Check website for further cooking courses.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com
Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…