Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Residents near new electricity pylons to get bill reductions

The move is part of efforts to expand electricity infrastructure, despite opposition to large-scale projects needed to connect renewable energy to the grid.

electricity-pylons-iStock

From 2026, households within 500 metres of new or upgraded electricity infrastructure will receive bill reductions of up to £2,500 over 10 years. (Representational image: iStock)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 11, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE GOVERNMENT announced on Monday that households living near new electricity pylons will receive discounts on their energy bills.

The move is part of efforts to expand electricity infrastructure, despite opposition to large-scale projects needed to connect renewable energy to the grid.

From 2026, households within 500 metres of new or upgraded electricity infrastructure will receive bill reductions of up to £2,500 over 10 years, the Labour government said in a statement.

The government is introducing planning and infrastructure legislation to speed up approvals for major projects. The bill, set for discussion in parliament this week, aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

Along with energy bill discounts, developers will be required to fund community projects, including sports clubs, educational programmes, and leisure facilities, according to the statement.

"Under powers in the government's upcoming Planning and Infrastructure Bill, households within 500 metres of new or upgraded electricity transmission infrastructure will get electricity bill discounts of up to £2,500 over 10 years," the statement said.

The privately owned National Grid is planning a £35 billion investment by 2031 to upgrade England and Wales’ electricity network. The scale of the project is the largest since the 1960s.

The government noted that Britain's electricity grid was originally designed in the 1930s to connect coal-fired power stations. As the UK shifts away from fossil fuels and electricity demand increases, an overhaul is necessary to ensure efficient power distribution, it said.

Opponents argue that alternatives to pylons have not been properly considered. Some groups are preparing legal action against the infrastructure plans.

Rosie Pearson, founder of an action group in England's East Anglia region, criticised the bill-reduction scheme, calling it an attempt to "bribe" local communities "in return for destruction of their local environment and businesses."

"Project developers must not be allowed to pay to destroy nature," she told AFP.

If projects proceed, "residents and businesses need to be fully compensated for their financial losses," she said.

Prime minister Keir Starmer has pledged to push through major infrastructure projects and reform Britain’s planning rules.

Overriding obstacles to development has been a key part of the Labour Party’s agenda since winning the general election last July.

bill reductionselectricity network upgradeelectricity pylonsenergy billsenvironmental destructionfossil fuels shiftinfrastructure projectsnational grid investmentpower distributionrenewable energyuk electricity pylons

Related News

India vs Australia
Cricket

India not making WTC final to cost Lord’s £4 million

Eastern Eye and AMG partner with The Old Vic for exclusive Oedipus performance
Art & Culture

Eastern Eye and AMG partner with The Old Vic for exclusive Oedipus performance

Kyle-Clifford-Reuters
Featured

Crossbow killer sentenced to life for triple murder and rape

Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's £1.7m Mumbai home renovation halted by green tribunal

More For You

Donald Trump

Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump had said the US has been economically and financially 'ripped off' by several countries, including India. (Photo: Getty Images)

India denies pledge to lower tariffs following Trump’s statement

INDIA has said it has not committed to reducing import duties on US goods, following US president Donald Trump’s claim that New Delhi had agreed to "cut their tariffs way down."

Trump, in the early weeks of his second term, has taken a tough stance on global trade, imposing tariffs on several countries, including India, and accusing trading partners of unfair practices.

Keep ReadingShow less
most polluted cities

India, home to six of the world’s 10 most polluted cities, saw a 7% reduction in air pollution between 2023 and 2024

iStock

Only 7 countries meet WHO air quality guidelines, UK falls short


Air pollution is a silent killer, claiming millions of lives annually and leaving nearly every corner of the globe gasping for clean air. According to the latest annual report by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, only seven countries worldwide met the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines for safe levels of PM2.5 pollution in 2024. These countries- Australia, New Zealand, Estonia, Iceland, and a handful of small island states- stand as rare exceptions in a world where dirty air has become the norm.

Keep ReadingShow less
London-ULEZ-iStock

Signs indicating Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) on a street in London. (Photo: iStock)

London ULEZ expansion cuts pollution, increases compliance

LONDON’s air quality has improved following the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) across all 33 boroughs in August 2023.

The ULEZ requires vehicles that do not meet specific emission standards to pay a daily charge of £12.50. The scheme aims to tackle air pollution, climate change, and congestion.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS England to Restructure: Workforce to Be Reduced by 50%

The changes aim to cut costs and eliminate duplication with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). (Representational image: Getty)

Getty Images

NHS England to cut workforce by half in major restructuring

NHS ENGLAND will reduce its workforce from 13,000 to about 6,500 as part of a restructuring led by Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

The changes aim to cut costs and eliminate duplication with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
tanker-collission-reuters

Smoke and flames rise from a collision between oil tanker and a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Jet fuel tanker in flames after crash off England’s northeast coast

A TANKER carrying jet fuel for the US military caught fire after colliding with a container ship off the northeast coast of England on Monday. The impact caused multiple explosions, forcing both crews to evacuate.

The tanker, capable of carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of jet fuel, was at anchor when it was struck by a smaller container ship, rupturing its cargo tank and releasing fuel into the sea, according to its operator. The owner, Stena Bulk, confirmed the details.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc