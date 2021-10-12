Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313

INDIA

UK blocks Commonwealth friends from scaling up vaccine rollout

College students stand in a queue for a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Bangalore in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

THE UK government is likely to block again the progress on sharing information on manufacture of vaccines as fresh figures have revealed how the country’s Commonwealth allies, including India, are struggling to meet their goal of vaccinating their populations.

The UK government’s move is expected to come ahead of an important international World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

The figures gathered by member of parliament Gareth Thomas from the House of Commons Library showed that the end of September, almost 72 per cent of the population of the UK had been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while 66 per cent were fully vaccinated. But the scenario was less inspiring for other Commonwealth nations.

According to a press release, India, whose Serum Institute makes some of the UK’s 100 million dose order of the AstraZeneca jab, could fully vaccinate only 19 per cent of its population at the end of September while less than 48 per cent got their first dose.

In South Africa, where clinical trials had played a key role in the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the progress was even worse. Less than 16 per cent of the country’s population were fully vaccinated by the end of September while just over 22 per cent got one dose.

Both India and South Africa are leading the efforts at the WTO which meets in Geneva on Wednesday (13) to convince some of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical firms to release the intellectual property behind the critical Covid vaccine to speed up the manufacture and rollout of vaccination programmess in the poorest of the nations.

The waiver has found support from more than 100 countries and even the United States recently joined the calls for the waiver of the vaccine patents. But opposition from countries like the EU, Japan and the European Union has prevented the waiver from being implemented.

The UK has committed funding to the global COVAX scheme, vowing to send its excess vaccines to under-vaccinated countries. Experts, however, said that this does not do enough to address the fundamental problem and that is the global shortage in vaccines being produced.

“Thousands are dying because not enough vaccines are being produced. The government must think again and do more to support our commonwealth partners, the reality is that if the world does not act to ensure that every country has access to sufficient vaccines no country will be fully safe from fresh waves of the virus,” Thomas said.

“The Trips waiver is not the whole answer to increasing global supply of vaccine, but it is an important part of ensuring we can fully and confidently emerge from this dreadful pandemic.”

Shadow secretary of state for international trade Emily Thornberry published along with other shadow ministers a 10-point plan ahead of the G7 summit earlier this year to transform global vaccine production.

The plan, which urges the government to engage constructively with American proposals for a waiver of vaccine patents, aims to resolve global shortage in vaccine production, control the spread of Covid-19 and put in place the infrastructure and mechanisms to tackle pandemics in the future.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
China, India lash out after no progress in border talks
News
Indian truck drivers keen to grab UK’s short-term visas: report
INDIA
Police arrest Indian minister’s son accused of killing farmers
INDIA
Angry Sikhs march in Indian Kashmir after teachers shot
INDIA
Court sends Aryan Khan, seven others to 14-day judicial custody
INDIA
Covid worsens India’s educational divide: UNESCO report
News
Gunmen kill three civilians in Indian Kashmir
INDIA
Indian farmers step up protests after eight killed in clashes
News
US deputy state secretary Wendy Sherman reaches India
INDIA
Covid-19: India’s Supreme Court orders to pay £494 compensation for every death
News
India may have law to change ‘irritating’ car horns into instrumental music
News
LPS Foundation in US distributes scholarships worth $100,000
Eastern Eye

Videos

Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Blood donation in UK to be made more inclusive
UAE deputy PM visits BAPS temple model at Expo 2020
UK blocks Commonwealth friends from scaling up vaccine rollout
Plane crash kills Indian American cardiologist in California
Tory MP confuses two ethnic minority ministers at event
Law will be followed in spy agency chief’s appointment: Pakistan…