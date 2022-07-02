Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

UK bird reserves closed after suspected avian flu outbreak

The decision to close the Farne Islands was made after several hundred seabirds died on nearby Coquet Island.

Puffins return to their summer breeding grounds on the Farne Islands (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Seabird reserves in northeast England and Scotland have been closed to visitors after a suspected outbreak of bird flu, officials said on Friday.

The decision to close the Farne Islands, a popular draw for tourists who come to see puffins close up, was made after several hundred seabirds died on nearby Coquet Island.

Farne Islands general manager Simon Lee said seabirds that nest in dense colonies, such as Arctic terns, were vulnerable as they return to breed.

“Our ranger teams work tirelessly to monitor and protect these colonies but due to finding significant numbers of dead birds, we simply have no other choice but to close the islands.”

Coquet Island — home to Britain’s only breeding colony of roseate terns — is some 20 miles south of the main Farne Islands, off the coast of Northumberland, in northeast England.

Both are managed by the National Trust conservation charity.

Some 45,000 people visit the islands on boat trips every year to see up to 23 species of seabirds, as well as colonies of grey seals.

The windswept islands are home to some 200,000 seabirds including guillemots, kittiwakes, razorbills, and shags along with the Arctic terns and puffins.

The effect of the disease on the colonies could be devastating due to many species having low reproduction rates, Lee said.

Many of the birds that nest on the islands, such as the vulnerable Atlantic puffin, are already experiencing huge pressures due to climate change with warming sea temperatures impacting food stocks.

Lee said closure “will reduce the risk of disturbance on the birds, which will hopefully help at least slow down the spread of the disease during this breeding period before they leave the islands in late summer to continue their annual migratory cycle”.

Visitors will no longer be permitted to land on the Farnes from Sunday, although boat trips will still be allowed.

– Spread –
The disease was first discovered in UK domestic bird populations last winter and is now affecting wild birds, with infection proving fatal, according to The National Trust.

It is spread when birds come into direct contact with an infected bird, faeces, body fluids or indirectly via food and water.

The risk to humans is considered low and people are rarely affected.

The Isle of May and Noss National Nature Reserves in Scotland were closed to public landings from Friday to protect vulnerable seabird populations from the H5N1 strain of avian flu, Scotland’s natural heritage body NatureScot said.

Positive cases have been recorded in the far northern islands of Shetland and Orkney, St Kilda and Lewis off the west coast, and St Abbs in the southeast.

Large numbers of dead and sick seabirds have also been reported from Aberdeenshire, East Lothian and the west coast of Sutherland, with great skua and gannets, hardest hit.

At other coastal reserves such as Hermaness in Shetland, NatureScot has asked visitors to enjoy the spectacle from a distance and not walk through seabird colonies.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
WikiLeaks’ Assange lodges appeal against U.S. extradition
News
UK government proposes VAT cut to ease pain of rising prices: Report
UK
Derby-run drugs gang sentenced for 30 years
UK
Two arrested for girl abduction, 3, in East London
News
With a dash of spice, Reliance and Britain’s Pret bet on India’s changing tastes
UK
Two Met officers get dismissed for highly offensive and discriminatory behaviour
News
Richard III review – Doran’s production oozes energy, excitement and electrifying pace and…
UK
NHS nurse, Roopa Kumar, jailed for ‘almost killing’ pedestrian while overspeeding
News
Man sexually assaulted Woman, 24, in McDonald’s carpark, police release e-fit
News
Lost about 25k followers every time I posted pictures from Black Lives Matter…
News
‘Racism’, ‘colonial legacies’, ‘apartheid wages’ rife at world’s leading sexual healthcare provider: Report
UK
NHS checks & treatment on patients’ doorsteps part of changes to England healthcare
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Beyoncé goes almost naked for an album cover: ‘It allowed…
UK bird reserves closed after suspected avian flu outbreak
WikiLeaks’ Assange lodges appeal against U.S. extradition
UK government proposes VAT cut to ease pain of rising…
Derby-run drugs gang sentenced for 30 years
Two arrested for girl abduction, 3, in East London