  • Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Six institutions sponsor over a third of UK asylum-seeking students

Despite the surge in asylum claims, the latest Home Office data indicates a slight decrease in sponsored study visas granted last year compared to 2022. (Representational image from iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

More than a third of foreign students who later sought asylum in the UK were initially sponsored by just six educational institutions, according to leaked figures revealing concerns about potential misuse of higher education as an immigration route.

The statistics, covering the 12 months to March 2023, indicate a significant surge in asylum claims, with 6,136 cases lodged by foreign students, compared to the previous year’s figures, reported the Daily Mail.

Of these, 2,195 students were sponsored by five universities and one education agency. Study Group UK, a prominent international education specialist, sponsored visas for 804 students who later claimed asylum. 642 asylum claims from Bangladeshis and 156 from Pakistanis, the newspaper reported.

Other institutions involved included Portsmouth University, De Montfort University, the University of Hertfordshire, Coventry University, and the University for the Creative Arts, each sponsoring varying numbers of students who later sought asylum.

Criticism of the higher education sector’s role in facilitating the entry of foreign students has been voiced by figures like former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who said, “Too many universities are selling immigration, not education.”

In response to concerns, a review of the ‘graduate visa’ scheme, allowing students to work in the UK post-study, was announced by home secretary James Cleverly. However, the review’s results are pending, following its official launch three months later, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite the surge in asylum claims, the latest Home Office data indicates a slight decrease in sponsored study visas granted last year compared to 2022, but a significant increase from pre-pandemic levels.

In defence, a University of Portsmouth spokesman attributed the issue to government asylum policy, stating that visa switching, leading to asylum claims, falls outside universities’ direct control, reported the newspaper. The spokesman emphasised the university’s cooperation with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) to address the issue.

A Study Group spokesman said: “As a UKVI licence-holder with a track record of compliance to sponsor international students, we take our duties extremely seriously and flag immigration concerns regarding any students who may seem non-genuine.”

A spokesman for the higher education body Universities UK International said, “To recruit international students, universities must meet very high standards set by government.”

Related Stories

News
India’s influencers struggle years after TikTok ban
News
National Insurance cut to help people save more
UK
Home Office loses track of thousands slated for Rwanda deportations
News
India denies official’s involvement in Pannun murder plot
News
India protests after separatist chants heard at Trudeau event
News
Wales first minister takes part in Holi festivities
News
Sword-wielding man arrested in London, five in hospital
UK
Who could replace Yousaf as Scotland’s first minister?
UK
Online voluntary national insurance payments service launched
News
IMF loan to help Pakistan’s economic stability: Sharif
News
King Charles resumes public duties
News
Tory think tank moots steep cut in student visas

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW