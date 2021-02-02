UK announces £50m additional funding for university students affected by Covid-19

THE UK announced an additional £50 million to support university students with financial pressures from the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday(2).







The latest funding is in addition to the £20m announced in December, bringing the total to £70m for this financial year, a statement said.

Universities will distribute the funding and will be able to prioritise the funding to those most in need of help.

The new funding targets to help those facing additional costs for alternative accommodation, loss of employment, or extra costs to access their teaching online, the statement further said.







Recently, many universities and accommodation providers have decided to offer rent rebates for students who need stay away from their term-time address. The government encourages others to join them and offer partial refunds to students.

“The additional £50m that we are announcing today will mean we have distributed £70m for hardship in this financial year alone – on top of the £256m of government-funded student premium which universities can use for student support this academic year,” said universities minister Michelle Donelan.

“This additional support will provide real, tangible help for those students struggling financially as a result of the pandemic. We will continue to prioritise a full return to education as soon possible, in line with public health advice. I am also working with universities and professional bodies to ensure students can graduate as planned.”







The funding will be distributed by the Office for Students directly to universities, which will be able to help students, including international students.

According to an official statement, students facing financial hardship are encouraged to contact their university or higher education provider if they face financial difficulties related to Covid-19.











