UAE exit shakes OPEC+ as cracks widen over supply control and market influence

UAE, OPEC’s third-largest producer, to exit the group from May 1

Move could weaken OPEC+ control over global oil supply and pricing

Other members may face pressure as unity within the bloc comes into question

The United Arab Emirates decision to leave OPEC and OPEC+ from May 1 is being seen less as a routine policy shift and more as a test of the group’s ability to hold together under pressure.

As the third-largest producer in the bloc, the UAE has been central to how OPEC manages supply. Its exit removes not just barrels from coordinated control, but also a layer of consensus that has helped the group project stability in volatile markets.

At a time when the Iran war has already disrupted energy flows and pushed oil prices higher, the timing adds to the uncertainty. The question now is not only how much oil will be produced, but who controls that decision.

A bloc built on unity, now facing fragmentation

OPEC and its extended alliance OPEC+ were designed to manage global oil supply through collective decisions. Production quotas, agreed among member countries, have been the main tool used to influence prices and prevent sharp swings in the market.

The UAE’s departure could weaken that system. Without one of its top producers, the group’s ability to enforce coordinated cuts or increases becomes more limited. Other members may find it harder to maintain discipline if large producers begin to step away from shared targets.

There is also the risk of precedent. If one major producer exits to pursue independent production strategies, it could encourage others to reconsider their position within the bloc. That would shift OPEC+ from a coordinated alliance to a looser grouping with reduced influence.

US President Donald Trump has previously criticised OPEC for inflating prices and “ripping off the rest of the world”, as quoted in a news report. The UAE’s move may align with a broader push for more independent production decisions, particularly at a time when political and military dynamics in the region are shifting.

Pressure builds on remaining members

For countries still within OPEC+, the exit creates both strategic and practical challenges.

Saudi Arabia, the group’s de facto leader, may now have to take on a greater role in maintaining cohesion. That could mean deeper production cuts or stronger diplomatic efforts to keep members aligned. Iraq and other major producers may also face increased pressure to balance their own output targets with the group’s broader strategy.

At the same time, the ongoing conflict in the region is already complicating supply. The Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes, has become increasingly difficult to navigate due to threats and attacks on vessels.

In this environment, coordination becomes more critical, not less. Yet the UAE’s exit points in the opposite direction.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, criticised the response of Gulf and Arab states to Iranian attacks, saying their position had been weak politically and militarily, reportedly said at a forum. That frustration hints at broader tensions that may extend beyond energy policy and into regional alliances.

The UAE has indicated it will continue to increase production gradually and act responsibly in global markets. But outside the OPEC+ framework, those decisions will no longer be tied to collective agreements.

For the market, this introduces a new variable. More independent production from a major exporter could increase supply unpredictability, especially if other countries follow a similar path.

A shift in control over oil markets

The bigger question is what this means for the balance of power in global energy.

OPEC’s influence has always depended on its ability to act as a coordinated bloc. When members move together, they can shape prices and stabilise supply. When they move independently, that influence weakens.

The UAE’s exit may not immediately disrupt production levels, but it changes how decisions are made. It reduces the reach of OPEC+ and raises the possibility of a more fragmented market, where individual countries prioritise national strategies over collective goals.

That shift comes at a time when energy markets are already under strain from geopolitical conflict, supply disruptions and fluctuating demand.

For now, the immediate impact may be limited. But the longer-term consequence could be a gradual erosion of OPEC’s ability to control the market and a move towards a more unpredictable global oil landscape.