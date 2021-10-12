Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313

ASIA

UAE deputy PM visits BAPS temple model at Expo 2020

UAE deputy prime minister HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan (fifth from left) observes the BAPS temple model at Expo 2020 Dubai and is accompanied by Indian consul general in Dubai Dr Aman Puri (fourth from left).

By: Shubham Ghosh

THE deputy prime minister and minister for presidential affairs of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mansur bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recently paid a visit to the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai where he witnessed the crystal-like model of BAPS Hindu Temple and expressed a keen interest about it. HH Al Nayhan was accompanied by Indian consul general to Dubai Dr Aman Puri. The temple is the UAE’s first Hindu temple.

The BAPS temple, the construction of which started in December 2019, has found wholehearted patrons in the political leaderships of both India and the UAE. The temple is expected to promote messages of happiness and harmony. Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple via video-conferencing in February 2018.

The temple is coming up on an area measuring 20,000 square metres at a place called ‘Al Wathba’. The gran structure is set to house epic Hindu scriptures, religious publications, ancient stores, etc.

Last year, the temple was awarded for having the best commercial interior design. It was chosen from among 15 entries that were shortlisted from hundreds and granted the recognition.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Law will be followed in spy agency chief’s appointment: Pakistan minister
News
Bangladesh arrests 16 Rohingya refugees in anti-militant crackdown
PAKISTAN
AQ Khan: Nuclear hero in Pakistan, villain to the West
News
‘Father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ AQ Khan dies
PAKISTAN
Regional security, economic cooperation figure in US-Pakistan talks
News
Five arrested over killing of Rohingya leader in Bangladesh
PAKISTAN
Pakistan is ‘biggest perpetrator of terrorism’, India tells UN
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s top spy agency gets new chief
News
20 killed as quake rattles southwestern Pakistan
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka probes president’s niece over Pandora claims
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka agrees to reform terror law to keep EU trade deal
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka indicts ‘mastermind’ of Easter Sunday bombings
Eastern Eye

Videos

Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Blood donation in UK to be made more inclusive
UAE deputy PM visits BAPS temple model at Expo 2020
UK blocks Commonwealth friends from scaling up vaccine rollout
Plane crash kills Indian American cardiologist in California
Tory MP confuses two ethnic minority ministers at event
Law will be followed in spy agency chief’s appointment: Pakistan…