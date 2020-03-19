Two US lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

TWO US Congressmen tested positive of the coronavirus as the country battles to contain the disease.

Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida became the first American lawmaker to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to his office, Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache, last Saturday and later he was tested positive for the COVID-19.

I’m feeling much better. However, it’s important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

Diaz-Balart has quarantined himself in his apartment in Washington DC.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus,” he said in a statement.

Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams said he developed mild cold-like symptoms last Saturday and he also has tested positive for the deadly virus.

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020

“My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and laboured breathing and I remained self-quarantined,” McAdams said. Later, he was tested positive.

“I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine,” he said.

The report of the two Congressmen testing positive for coronavirus came as the deadly virus spread to all the 50 states of the US.

In just 24 hours, cases soared by more than 40% in the country. Nearly 9,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus, at least 149 have died.

Health experts fear the number to increase significantly in the coming days and weeks.