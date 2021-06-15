Two schoolchildren suspended over desecration of Quran in Preston school

Representational image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

Two schoolchildren have been suspended for desecrating a Quran in front of other students at a school in Preston, a media report claimed on Monday (14), adding that the school has notified anti-terrorism officials.

The two separate incidents are said to have happened at Fulwood Academy towards the end of last week.

Since the matters came to light, academy principal Dave Lancaster reported to have “immediately” notified Lancashire Constabulary and Prevent, a government anti-terrorism initiative safeguarding and supporting those vulnerable to radicalisation.

Both the students involved in desecrating the Quran have been suspended while the matters are investigated.

On Sunday (13), Lancaster and Joan Dean, Chair of Governors, sent a joint letter to parents and carers saying the issue is being investigated by the relevant authorities and it is “not our intention to hide or shy away from these acts and we can reassure everyone that we will work together to further strengthen our community and build on our deep commitment to inclusion, diversity and equality”.

The letter further states that it is also vital that “we understand what caused these acts, which we have never seen in our school before, to take place as they have”. Local imams have been reached out to ask for their support.

Meanwhile, a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said that they are aware of two isolated incidents which took place last week and are working closely with the school to address these matters, Mirror said in a report.

“Everyone in our county should be allowed to live their lives free from harassment and the fear of hate crime,” said the Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson. “Hate crime causes great distress to its victims and we are committed to investigating all crimes and incidents motivated by hate, supporting victims and bringing offenders to justice.”