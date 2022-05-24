Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Two Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters tortured, shot dead in honour killing case. Here’s what you need to know

Six men belonging to the same family have been arrested

Both sisters were unhappy with their marriages; Photograph:( Twitter )

By: Pramod Thomas

POLICE in Pakistan were investigating the murder of two Pakistani-Spanish sisters as an “honour killing”, a brutal patriarchal practice that sees women put to death for bringing “shame” on their families.

In deeply conservative Pakistan women have been shot, stabbed, stoned, set alight and strangled for the charge of tainting their family’s “honour”.

Such women are often slain by their own relatives, acting outside the law to uphold their family reputation according to ancient tribal mores.

Police in the eastern city of Gujrat said on Saturday (21) that they are investigating the murder of Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21, as the latest in a grim litany of honour killings.

A spokesman said both were seeking separation from their Pakistani husbands and were lured back from Spain to Gujrat where they were strangled and shot on Friday (20) night.

“The family created a story to convince them to come to Pakistan for a couple of days,” said Gujrat police spokesman Nauman Hassan.

“Preliminary investigations show this is a case of honour killing, but it is still developing and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Police also said the women were being “pressurised” by their spouses — who were also their cousins — to aid their emigration to Spain.

Seven members of the sisters’ family are currently wanted for murder.

The Spanish embassy in Pakistan could not be reached for comment.

Swathes of Pakistani society still operate according to strict codes of “honour” that radically undermine women’s rights.

Entitlements to education, reproductive rights and the choice of who to wed are all curtailed by the practice.

There were more than 450 honour killings last year, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Men are sometimes targeted but the majority of victims are women and it is suspected that many cases go unreported.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

