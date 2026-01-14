Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Two minutes of brisk walking and better sleep could add a year to your life, study finds

Small daily improvements in sleep, exercise and diet shown to deliver meaningful health benefits and reduced mortality rates across populations

Two minutes of brisk walking and better sleep could add a year to your life, study finds

Seven to eight hours sleep, 40 minutes of daily exercise and a healthy diet were linked to over nine extra healthy years of life

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 14, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Just five minutes extra sleep, two minutes brisk walking and half serving of vegetables daily could add one year to lifespan.
  • Optimal combination of seven to eight hours sleep and 40 minutes daily exercise associated with nine additional years of life.
  • Five minutes more daily physical activity linked to 10 per cent reduction in deaths amongst majority of adults.

Small daily improvements in sleep, physical activity and diet could add years to people's lives, according to groundbreaking research offering a more achievable approach to healthy lifestyle changes.

A study published in The Lancet's eClinicalMedicine journal found that increasing sleep by five minutes, brisk walking by two minutes and consuming an additional half serving of vegetables per day could add a year of life for those with the poorest health habits.

An international research team from the UK, Australia, Brazil and Chile analysed data from nearly 60,000 UK Biobank participants recruited between 2006 and 2010, who were followed for approximately eight years.

A sub-group wore wrist devices between 2013 and 2015 measuring physical activity levels.

The study defined the worst behavioural combination as five-and-a-half hours sleep daily, under 10 minutes physical activity and poor diet quality.

The most optimal combination, seven to eight hours sleep, at least 40 minutes moderate to vigorous physical activity daily and a healthy diet was associated with over nine years of additional lifespan and healthy years.

Physical activity impact

Researchers highlighted that combined improvements deliver greater benefits than individual changes.

To gain one year of lifespan through sleep alone, people with unhealthiest habits would require 25 additional minutes daily, compared to just five minutes when combined with improved physical activity and diet.

"A minimum combined improvement of five minutes per day of sleep, 1.9 minutes per day MVPA (moderate to vigorous physical activity), and a five-point increase in diet quality score (e.g., additional [half] serving of vegetables per day or additional 1.5 servings of whole grains per day) was associated with one additional year of lifespan," the authors wrote.

A separate study published in The Lancet, analysing data from over 135,000 adults across Norway, Sweden, the US and UK Biobank followed for eight years, found five minutes extra daily moderate physical activity could reduce deaths by 10 per cent among most adults and six per cent among the least active.

Reducing sedentary time by 30 minutes daily was linked to a seven per cent drop in all deaths for adults averaging 10 hours sedentary time.

Greatest benefits occurred when the least active 20 per cent increased activity by just five minutes daily.

Researchers emphasised findings represent population-level benefits rather than personalised medical advice, with further research needed in low and middle-income countries.

PTI

fitnesslifestylemedical researchmortalityhealth

Related News

Neha Nagar
Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills
Lifestyle

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills

More For You

OpenAI acquires Torch

OpenAI is expanding its healthcare ambitions by adding medical data technology to its AI platform

X handle/Ilya Abyzov

OpenAI acquires health tech startup Torch in push into medical AI

  • OpenAI acquires Torch for about £47 million ($60 million)
  • Torch staff to join OpenAI after the deal
  • Move comes days after ChatGPT Health rollout

OpenAI has acquired healthcare technology startup Torch for roughly £47 million ($60 million), according to CNBC, citing a source familiar with the deal. The price was not disclosed publicly, but the acquisition points to a stronger push by OpenAI into medical artificial intelligence.

The deal comes just days after OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT Health, a new experience designed to help users engage with health-related information in a more personalised way. The timing suggests the company is moving quickly to build infrastructure around medical data rather than relying only on general-purpose AI tools.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us