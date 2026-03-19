Two Indian-origin men fined £1,391 each for spitting paan on Brent streets

Highlights

Two Indian-origin men have each been fined £1,391 by North West London Magistrates' Court for spitting paan in Brent.

Both men failed to attend their court hearings leading to higher fines after originally being issued £100 fixed penalty notices.

Brent Council spends more than £30,000 a year cleaning paan stains from streets and public spaces.

Two Indian-origin men have each been fined more than £1,000 for spitting paan on public roads in the London borough of Brent as local authorities step up efforts to tackle the problem.

Akshitkumar Bhadre Patel, 31, from Edgware, was fined £1,391 by North West London Magistrates' Court after failing to pay a £100 fixed penalty notice issued for spitting paan on a road in Kingsbury on 11 June 2025.

He did not attend his court hearing and the case was decided in his absence.

In a similar case Hitesh Patel, 32, from Ruislip, was also fined £1,391 by the same court for spitting paan on Wembley Hill Road on 12 June 2025.

Like Akshitkumar he failed to appear at his hearing leading to a conviction in his absence and a much higher penalty than the original £100 fine.

Costly street problem

The cases come as Brent Council ramps up its crackdown on paan spitting which costs the borough more than £30,000 a year to clean up.

Enforcement officers carry out daily patrols across key areas in Brent and anyone caught spitting paan is given an on-the-spot fine of £100.

Authorities have made clear that failing to pay can lead to court and much bigger fines as both cases show.

The council's crackdown is part of a wider effort to keep streets clean and improve the look of local neighbourhoods.

Officials are also working to raise awareness within communities about the legal and environmental impact of paan spitting.

Brent Council has made it clear it will continue to pursue those who ignore fixed penalty notices through the courts where fines can rise significantly above the original amount.