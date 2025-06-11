Skip to content
Twix TV advert banned in UK for promoting unsafe driving

ASA rules against Mars-Wrigley commercial

Twix TV advert

This included visible skid marks, fast-paced music and an overall emphasis on speed

YouTube/ TWIX
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
A television advert for the chocolate bar Twix has been banned in the UK by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after it was found to promote unsafe driving. The advert, produced by Mars-Wrigley, featured a high-speed car chase involving two identical caramel-coloured cars, which ends in a crash with one vehicle stacked on top of the other, resembling a Twix bar.

Complaints raise driving safety concerns

The ASA received five complaints, with viewers arguing that the advert encouraged dangerous and irresponsible driving. Mars-Wrigley defended the campaign, describing it as having a “cinematic presentation” set in a “fantastical and absurd” world. Clearcast, the body that approves ads for broadcast, supported this view.

Advert breaches Highway Code expectations

While the ASA acknowledged the crash scene was unrealistic and exaggerated, it ruled the first half of the ad appeared to show driving that would likely breach legal standards set by the Highway Code. This included visible skid marks, fast-paced music and an overall emphasis on speed.

- YouTubeYouTube/ TWIX

The ASA stated that the advert “must not appear again” in its current form as it “condoned unsafe driving”.

Mars-Wrigley and Clearcast defend advert

Mars-Wrigley insisted that all vehicles were filmed at legal speeds and that any real-life imitation would reflect lawful driving. The company also said the ad reflected Twix’s well-known “absurd and playful” tone.

Clearcast added that the stylised nature of the advert made it clear it was not to be emulated and did not imply that safe driving was boring.

ASA issues warning to Mars-Wrigley

The ASA instructed Mars-Wrigley to avoid condoning or encouraging irresponsible driving in future advertising, particularly anything that could breach the Highway Code.

Twix is part of the Mars-Wrigley product range, which also includes M&Ms, Celebrations and Maltesers.

More For You

Bryan Johnson

Known for creating the “Don’t Die” project, Johnson has turned his body into a human laboratory

Getty Images

No pizza, no alcohol, no late nights: Bryan Johnson’s strict routine to defy ageing

Bryan Johnson, a 47-year-old tech entrepreneur from California, has become a prominent figure in the global longevity movement, attracting both fascination and criticism for his intense health regime. Known for creating the “Don’t Die” project, Johnson has turned his body into a human laboratory, experimenting with extreme methods to delay ageing and boost long-term health.

From tech success to health obsession

Johnson made headlines in 2013 after selling his company, Braintree, to PayPal for $800 million. Following years of depression and personal upheaval, including leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and divorcing his wife, Johnson redirected his focus to health and longevity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Studio Bakery Matilda Cake Tesco

The Matilda chocolate cake has gained popularity over the years

Metro

Studio Bakery’s Matild Cake now available at Tesco, but £16 price sparks debate

A new chocolate cake inspired by the famous scene in Matilda has launched in Tesco stores across the UK, capturing attention from chocolate fans nationwide. Developed by Studio Bakery, the indulgent cake pays tribute to the iconic moment when Bruce Bogtrotter was forced to eat a large chocolate cake by Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s beloved story.

24-layer chocolate cake now in Tesco

The Studio Bakery Matilda cake, now available in Tesco branches and online, is described as a rich, decadent dessert featuring 24 layers of chocolate sponge and ganache. The cake is made with an all-butter dark chocolate sponge and is finished with a luscious chocolate ganache, offering a fudgy and gooey texture.

Keep ReadingShow less
Clarkson’s Pub Deemed “Undesirable” Over Hunting Ties

The Farmer’s Dog, located in the Oxfordshire countryside, opened in late August 2024

Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson’s pub added to UK’s undesirable businesses list

The Farmer’s Dog, the Cotswolds pub owned by television presenter Jeremy Clarkson, has been added to a list of over 600 UK businesses deemed undesirable by an animal rights group. The former Top Gear host, who also stars in Amazon’s Clarkson’s Farm, has faced criticism from campaigners for his alleged support of fox hunting and opposition to badgers.

Pub featured in Clarkson’s Farm finale

The Farmer’s Dog, located in the Oxfordshire countryside, opened in late August 2024. Its launch was documented in the final episode of Clarkson’s Farm Season 4, which aired recently. The pub is housed in a 15th-century vaulted barn with panoramic views of the Cotswolds and was previously known as The Windmill.

Keep ReadingShow less
mango distribution for the poor

The festival was warmly received by recipients and appreciated by local residents

SGVP

Madhavipriyadas Swami leads mango distribution for the poor and needy

Madhavipriyadas Swami of SGVP Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad led a mango distribution drive in 2025, providing free mangoes to poor and needy families as part of the SGVP Mango Festival.

The event was held at the SGVP campus and aimed to support underprivileged communities by distributing fresh seasonal fruit during the summer. Thousands of mangoes were handed out to individuals from economically weaker backgrounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
2025’s Strawberry Moon: Rare Low-Height Full Moon Over the UK

The lowest-hanging full moon visible from the UK since 2006

Getty Images

Strawberry Moon 2025: Ancient moonlight, rare low-rise spectacle returns to UK skies

A full Strawberry Moon is set to light up UK skies tonight, and while the name might sound whimsical, it harks back to ancient survival. This year’s version is even more special, astronomers say it will be the lowest-hanging full moon visible from the UK since 2006, thanks to a rare celestial rhythm called a major lunar standstill.

This striking phenomenon won’t return until 2043, giving tonight's event a once-in-a-generation status.

Keep ReadingShow less
