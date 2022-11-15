Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Twitter very slow in India: Elon Musk

In another tweet, he said he would “like to apologise” for Twitter being super slow in many countries.

Tesla founder Elon Musk (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)

By: Mohnish Singh

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said Twitter is “very slow” in India and many other countries.

“Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a “claim”. 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn’t work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app,” Musk, Twitter’s new owner, tweeted.

In another tweet, he said he would “like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!

I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong,” he said.

In another tweet, he said “Same app in the US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low.

There are ~1200 “microservices” server side, of which ~40 are critical to Twitter working at all, according to the server control team.

Trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serialised trips & simplifying the app are all needed to improve the speed of use.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
US men dress up in sarees and put on bindis to attend Indian best friend’s…
News
Tickets refund delay: US directs Air India to pay £102m to passengers; slaps £1.1m fine
News
UK reputation has taken a knock, admits Rishi Sunak
News
Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, jailed for groping a minor boy, challenges conviction
US
Time to confirm ambassador to India, says top Indian-American Congressman
HEADLINE STORY
For twin World Cup-winner Adil Rashid’s family, this is time for endless enjoyment: ‘We are…
News
Bolton pharmacist jailed for dangerous driving which ‘left family fearing for lives’
News
Amazon funding religious conversions in northeast India: RSS-linked weekly
News
Modi, Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali
News
World crossing 8 billion population must be seen as opportunity for India: Experts
News
Watch: Rishi Sunak, Modi meet for first time at G20 Summit
HEALTH
Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW