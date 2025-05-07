Tuberculosis cases up by 2.1 per cent in England in early 2025

TUBERCULOSIS cases in England rose by 2.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to provisional data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
A total of 1,266 notifications were recorded between January and March, continuing an upward trend for the third consecutive year.
The largest increases were reported in the North East, London, South West, and East Midlands.
UKHSA said 81.6 per cent of all TB notifications in the first quarter of 2025 were in people born outside the UK, a figure similar to the previous year.
Multi-drug resistance remains a concern. There were 11 detections of drug-resistant TB in the first quarter of 2025, similar to the same period in 2024.
UKHSA said its Whole Genome Sequencing programme is helping detect resistance faster than traditional methods.
Dr Esther Robinson, Head of the TB Unit at UKHSA, said: “TB remains a serious public health issue in England, with progress towards elimination in reverse.
“If you have moved to England from a country where TB is more common, please be aware of the symptoms of TB so you can get promptly tested and treated through your GP surgery. Not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or COVID-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB. Please speak to your GP if you think you could be at risk.”