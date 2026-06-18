Trump says US and India are “very close” to trade deal after talks with Modi

Highlights

US–India talks resume amid tensions over tariffs and energy security

American trade representative Jamieson Greer due in India next week

Leaders last met in February 2025 in Washington

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi held talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France, on Wednesday (17), focusing on advancing a long-delayed trade agreement and the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Gulf region.

Trump described the conversation as “very good” and said both sides were working on trade deals. Speaking to reporters, he said the US and India were “very close” to reaching an agreement and called Modi a “tough negotiator.”

“He’s a very tough negotiator, one of the toughest, actually,” Trump said. “You look at this man… he looks so nice. He’s like an angel, but actually he’s a killer.”

The meeting marked the first face-to-face engagement between the two leaders since February 2025, when Modi visited Washington shortly after Trump returned to office and both sides agreed to resolve trade and tariff disputes.

Ties have since come under strain, with Washington imposing tariffs on Indian goods and tensions rising over India’s purchase of Russian oil, as well as wider geopolitical differences involving Pakistan. Despite this, both sides have continued negotiations, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expected to visit India next week for another round of talks.

According to India’s foreign ministry, the leaders noted “with particular satisfaction the significant progress made in negotiations towards an interim Bilateral Trade Agreement” and instructed officials to work towards a “commercially meaningful agreement at the earliest.”

The two countries have set an ambitious target of $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 and have held multiple rounds of discussions aimed at resolving market access and tariff issues.

Concerns over maritime security

Alongside trade, Modi raised concerns over maritime security in the Gulf, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, where hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers are employed on international shipping routes.

“You are aware that hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers are working across the world… and their safety is of utmost importance to us,” Modi said, according to his remarks in the presence of reporters. He also linked the issue to ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Iran and the United States.

The issue has gained urgency after recent attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf region, including the killing of Indian sailors, which has contributed to diplomatic friction between New Delhi and Washington.

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Trump acknowledged the risks faced by seafarers, saying: “It’s a rough profession, there’s no question about it, and we work together on it… We love all of those people, they’re great people.”

He also said the US would stand by India in the event of any attack. “If they were attacked, we would be there to help them,” Trump said. “If anybody attacks that man, we’re going to be there,” he added, referring to Modi, though he added he was uncertain about future leadership scenarios.

Modi, in a separate statement after the meeting, said there had been “significant progress” in trade negotiations and reiterated the need for a “commercially meaningful agreement” to be concluded quickly.

He also warned that the wider Middle East conflict was continuing to disrupt global supply chains. “The disruptions in fuel, fertiliser and food supply chains caused by the crisis… will continue to impact the Global South for a considerable period,” he said.

(with inputs from agencies)