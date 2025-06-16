Trump Mobile introduces $499 device bundled with $47 unlimited talk, text and data plan

The Trump Organization has announced the launch of Trump Mobile, a branded mobile phone service and a $499 smartphone, both expected to debut in September 2025. This marks the latest in a growing list of commercial ventures associated with President Donald Trump.
The 47 Plan: patriotic branding and telecoms offering
Trump Mobile’s service package, dubbed The 47 Plan, will cost $47.45 per month and include unlimited calls, texts, and data. Customers will also receive roadside assistance and access to a “Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit”. Both the name and pricing of the plan are symbolic, referencing Trump’s political position as the 47th president of the United States.
A smartphone branded as the “T1” will also be available, priced at $499. Promotional images depict the phone with a gold-coloured casing etched with an American flag and the campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” displayed on the home screen.
Primarily a licensing venture
According to the Trump Mobile website, the service is not directly operated by the Trump Organization. Instead, it functions through a licensing agreement. A disclaimer states: “Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”
This approach follows a familiar pattern in Trump’s business dealings, where his name is licensed to products and services in exchange for royalties. Previous examples include Trump-branded watches, trainers, wine, and even Bibles.
Financial and ethical implications
President Trump reported earning over $8 million in 2024 from various licensing agreements. While these ventures present lucrative opportunities, they continue to attract ethical scrutiny due to concerns about a sitting president profiting from branded commercial activity.
Nonetheless, Trump Mobile represents another step in merging political identity with consumer branding.
How it compares in the telecoms market
At $47.45 per month, Trump Mobile’s 47 Plan is more expensive than many competitors. Verizon-owned Visible offers a similar unlimited plan for $25 per month, while Mint Mobile charges $30 for its comparable package.
T1 , priced at $499The Trump Organization
Despite this, Trump Mobile claims to provide “the same coverage as the 3 nationwide phone service carriers”, a reference to Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. It also promotes a US-based customer support centre, though representatives have declined to confirm the location for “security reasons”.
Market reception and outlook
While major wireless providers have not commented on the launch, Trump Mobile may appeal to a customer base aligned with President Trump’s brand and values. Whether the venture will gain broader traction in the competitive telecommunications market remains to be seen.
As the launch date approaches, Trump Mobile is likely to generate further attention—both for its political undertones and its attempt to reshape how presidential branding intersects with consumer technology.