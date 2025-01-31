Trump blames diversity policies for Washington air collision

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Thursday blamed diversity hiring policies for a mid-air collision between an airliner and a military helicopter over Washington’s Potomac River, which left 67 people dead.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump confirmed that all those aboard both aircraft had died and cited pilot error on the military helicopter as a factor in the crash. However, he focused on diversity policies under former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, claiming they prevented qualified employees from being hired at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first," Trump said. "They actually came out with a directive: 'too white.' And we want the people that are competent."

As Trump spoke, police divers searched for more bodies in the river.

The wreckage of the Bombardier jet, operated by an American Airlines subsidiary, remained partially above water, surrounded by emergency vessels. The jet had been carrying 64 people. The Black Hawk helicopter, with three soldiers on board, was also in the river.

"We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly said, confirming that 28 bodies had been found so far.

The crash took place late Wednesday evening as the airliner approached Reagan National Airport after a routine flight from Wichita, Kansas. It was the first major air accident in the US since 2009, when 49 people died in a crash near Buffalo, New York.

Reagan National is located near downtown Washington and the Pentagon, with heavy air traffic from both civilian and military aircraft.

Air traffic control audio recorded controllers repeatedly asking the helicopter if it had the passenger jet "in sight" before instructing it to "pass behind" the plane just before the collision.

At the press conference, Trump expressed sympathy for the victims before criticising diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

He also singled out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, saying, "He's run it right into the ground with his diversity."

Vice president JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also spoke, claiming that diversity hiring practices had led to unqualified personnel in key positions. When asked by reporters whether he blamed diversity for the crash, Trump responded, "It could have been."

Rescue teams worked through the night in freezing conditions, searching for debris and bodies. Some wreckage was found a mile downriver.

Among the passengers were several US figure skaters and coaches, according to US Figure Skating. Russian officials confirmed that former world pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were also on board.

Air traffic controllers monitoring the situation at the time of the collision reported seeing a fireball before losing contact with the helicopter. "I just saw a fireball and it was gone," one controller was heard saying.

Transport officials said both aircraft were following standard flight paths under clear weather conditions.

Defence secretary Hegseth said the Black Hawk crew was conducting a routine night evaluation.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, "Do I think this was preventable? Absolutely."

Trump also commented on the flight paths, saying the helicopter was "going at an angle that was unbelievably bad."

He referred to the air traffic controller’s final instructions, adding, "There was very little time left when that was stated," and blamed a "confluence of bad decisions."