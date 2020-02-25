Trump calls Kashmir a ‘thorn’; offers mediation again

THE US president Donald Trump on Tuesday (25) called Kashmir issue a “thorn” between Pakistan and India.

Trump again offered mediation/help to resolve the issue at a press conference in India’s capital.

“Anything I can do to mediate/help, I would do. They (Pakistan) are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people’s sight for a long time. There are two sides to every story. We discussed terrorism at length today,” Trump said.

“I didn’t say anything about that (being mediator). Kashmir is a big problem between India and Pakistan, they are going to work out their problem. They have been doing it for a long time,” he further said.

When asked about terrorism emanating from Pakistan, the US president said that he will do whatever he can to help because his relationship with both gentlemen (PM Modi & Pak PM) were so good.

The United States has a great relationship with Pakistan. India is a brave country and I have a great relationship with both the leaders,” said Trump said.

PM Modi is a calm person but very strong, and has some strict opinions on terrorism. He will deal with it, he added.

When asked about the Delhi violence, the US president said: “Heard about it but didn’t discuss it with PM Modi.”

“We are being charged a large amount of tariffs…I think you have to pay the highest tariff when you deal with India, Harley-Davidson has to pay tremendous tariffs when they send motorcycles here & when India sends to us, there is virtually no tariff,” he pointed out.

Trump hinted that If a trade deal happens with India it will happen towards the end of the year.