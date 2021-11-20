Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 465,349
Total Cases 34,499,925
Today's Fatalities 267
Today's Cases 10,302
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 465,349
Total Cases 34,499,925
Today's Fatalities 267
Today's Cases 10,302

News

Tributes to surgeon who died of Covid

It is believed Dr Halim contracted Covid at his place of work. (Photo: iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

TRIBUTES pour in for a surgeon who died of Covid while helping others fight the virus, with friends describing him as a “tower of strength”.

Dr Irfan Halim lost a nine-week battle with the virus, which he contracted only two months after he joined the Covid intensive care unit at Swindon Hospital.

It is believed he contracted Covid at his place of work and collapsed during a shift on 10 September. After being in the intensive care in Swindon he was moved to Royal Brompton hospital.

His death happened shortly after that of his father, who also died of Covid, his friends and family informed.

Siân Hughes-Pollitt, a family friend who met Halim through a school fencing club, told the Evening Standard that his death has left “an enormous gap in many places and spaces”.

“Irfan had a kind word for everybody,” she said. “It is so difficult to accept that a man who took every medical and clinical precaution against Covid died of the disease.”

She added: “When I picture him now, I see him standing beside his wife and family – a tower of strength. He is the husband, the dad, the best friend. I see him living through his wife and children.”

Hughes-Pollitt said she had spoken to Halim’s wife Saila, who said her husband “went out to work and he never came home. It was the longest shift.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Halim, already raising more than £80,000. The money will be used to help support Saila and their four children.

His wife wrote: “Irfan went to work on Friday 10 September at Swindon hospital. He had spent the past two years saving Covid patients and Friday 10 September was just another day saving lives. He was on a ward round wearing his scrubs and collapsed at his workplace having caught this disease from work.

“Irfan stayed in Swindon until the 23 September in ICU and was then transferred to the Royal Brompton to receive treatment on ECMO. He fought hard to be with his children every day. With a broken heart shattered in pieces beyond imagination I muster what little strength I have to write this message.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Harris to be first woman to hold US presidential reins briefly
News
Delhi’s smog-choked roads take their toll
News
Greece car chase kills 7 migrants; 4 Pakistan nationals among injured
UK
UK to add booster doses to Covid vaccine pass for travel
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s new law allows chemical castration of serial rapists
WORLD
‘Killer business case’ for diversity in newsrooms
News
Fears for Bangladesh elephants after spate of killings
News
Britain was unprepared for Covid-19, spending watchdog finds
News
Hinduja family top Asian Rich List 2021
INDIA
Modi repeals farm laws after mass protests by farmers
US
David Cameron leaves tech firm after sex assault claims against founder
PAKISTAN
Pakistan frees leader of radical party behind anti-France protests
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tributes to surgeon who died of Covid
Asian Business Awards: Bestway Group named Asian Business of the…
India hammer New Zealand to clinch T20 series
English cricket bodies unite to tackle racism
Rani Mukerji on reuniting with Saif Ali Khan in Bunty…
Vishal Bhardwaj and five other filmmakers onboard to adapt Modern…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE