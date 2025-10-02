Skip to content
Tributes mark Gandhi birth anniversary in London

Met Police investigating vandalism at Tavistock Square statue

The statue in London was restored in time for the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Photo: X/@HCI_London)

By Eastern EyeOct 02, 2025
A VANDALISED plinth of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in London was restored in time for the birth anniversary of the Indian freedom icon on Thursday (2).

India’s High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and the mayor of Camden Council were joined at Tavistock Square by community leaders s tributes were paid on Gandhi’s birthday, which is marked as the International Day of Non-Violence.

“It’s particularly timely that we have this event today, not just because it is International Day of Non-Violence, which is Gandhi Jayanti, but also because of what was done to the statue and its base a few days ago,” Doraiswami said.

“That was particularly saddening because this statue has been here for over 50 years in this square and it’s been part of the architecture and fabric of the India-UK friendship," he added.

“It’s the community around Tavistock Square who reported this act of vandalism and it’s all of us, the High Commission and the Camden Council team, who managed to have it cleaned to a brilliant gleaming white again; which is in a sense a lovely message.

“It carries the message of swachhta or cleanliness, it carries the message of renewal, but it also carries the message that you cannot do violence to an idea whose time has come.”

Earlier this week, the statue was daubed with graffiti which the Metropolitan Police is investigating as a "racially aggravated" crime.

Camden mayor, councillor Eddie Hanson, said he and his team had been very upset when they heard about the “very, very sad incident".

“This statue means everything to us here in Camden when it comes to peace. That's why he's here with us, because we believe in his message, we believe in his teaching, we believe in what Gandhiji stood for,” said Hanson.

The annual gathering concluded with the students of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London performing Gandhiji’s favourite bhajans, ‘Raghupati Raghav’ and ‘Vaishnava Jan’, and a peace prayer by Buddhist monks.

The group also laid floral tributes at the Gandhi statue at Parliament Square to mark his 156th birth anniversary.

Anti-Muslim hate cases rise sharply in Britain, charity warns
Anti-Muslim hate cases rise sharply in Britain, charity warns

Imam Qari Asim condemns ‘totally unacceptable' Manchester synagogue attack
Imam Qari Asim condemns ‘totally unacceptable' Manchester synagogue attack

Met misconduct
Starmer calls for crackdown on Met misconduct following BBC expose

Seema Malhotra and Baroness Lawrence host race equalities meeting

Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Seema Malhotra

Seema Malhotra and Baroness Lawrence host race equalities meeting

MINISTER for equalities, Seema Malhotra, this week hosted a race equalities meeting at Downing Street and pledged to work for a fairer society, ahead of Black History Month, observed in October.

Ethnic minority leaders and representatives from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the British Business Bank, the West Midlands Combined Authority, the National Police Chiefs' Council and Avon and Somerset Police attended a meeting of the Race Equality Engagement Group (REEG) on Monday (29).

Seven men jailed for more than 170 years for Rochdale child sexual exploitation

Seven men jailed for more than 170 years for Rochdale child sexual exploitation

A JUDGE has described how vulnerable young girls were let down by local authorities in northern England as he jailed seven members of a child sexual exploitation gang for between 12 to 35 years on Wednesday (1).

The men, all of south Asian descent, exploited at least two vulnerable white teenage girls in Rochdale, near Manchester, using them as "sex slaves".

Old Bailey criminal court

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey criminal court on Tuesday (30), charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie. (Photo: iStock)

Couple "deliberately starved" child, court told

A COUPLE charged with the murder of their three-year-old daughter nearly two years ago have been accused of "deliberately starving" the toddler at a court hearing in London.

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey criminal court on Tuesday (30), charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie.

Shabana Mahmood

'You shouldn’t believe anyone in politics who says they’re not ambitious about the top job because they’re basically lying,' she said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shabana Mahmood signals openness to prime minister role

Shabana Mahmood has suggested she could one day seek to lead the Labour Party, saying politicians who deny ambition for the top job are “basically lying.”

Speaking at a fringe event during the Labour Party conference, the new home secretary said she is committed to serving Keir Starmer but stopped short of ruling out her own leadership ambitions.

Online GP booking

The government said the move is aimed at reducing the '8am scramble' when patients try to get through on the phone. (Representational image: iStock)

Online GP booking made mandatory across England

FROM today (October 1), all GP practices in England are required to offer online appointment bookings throughout the day.

The government said the move is aimed at reducing the “8am scramble” when patients try to get through on the phone.

