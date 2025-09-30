Gandhi statue defaced in London days before Gandhi Jayanti, probe underway

THE INDIAN High Commission in London has condemned the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Tavistock Square, which was found defaced on Monday. The incident comes just days ahead of the annual Gandhi Jayanti event scheduled at the site on October 2.

The plinth of the statue, which depicts Gandhi in a seated pose, was marked with graffiti. The mission said the matter has been reported to local authorities and its officials are working at the site to help restore the monument.

“The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London,” the mission said in a statement on social media.

“This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity,” it added.

Gandhi Jayanti, marked as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations, is observed at the London monument every year with floral tributes and renditions of Gandhi’s favourite bhajans on October 2.

The bronze statue was unveiled in 1968 with the support of the India League as a reminder of Gandhi’s student days at University College London. The plinth carries the inscription: “Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948.”

The Metropolitan Police and Camden Council confirmed they are looking into the reports of vandalism.

