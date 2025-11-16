Train stabbings: Praised as 'hero', Samir Zitouni leaves hospital

A TRAIN worker who intervened to protect passengers during a mass stabbing earlier this month was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Samir Zitouni, 48, had been in a critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in the November 1 attack on a London-bound train.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam's brave actions on the night of the attack," his family said in a statement released by British Transport Police.

"While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family."

Zitouni was one of 10 people wounded in the attack near Peterborough in eastern England.

Police said Zitouni "undoubtedly saved people's lives", and transport minister Heidi Alexander called him a "hero".

The train driver was also praised for making an unscheduled emergency stop that allowed passengers to leave the train.

Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and is due in court on December 1.

