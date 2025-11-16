Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Train stabbings: Praised as 'hero', Samir Zitouni leaves hospital

Samir Zitouni, 48, had been in a critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in the November 1 attack on a London-bound train.

Samir Zitouni

Police said Zitouni 'undoubtedly saved people's lives', and transport minister Heidi Alexander called him a 'hero'.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A TRAIN worker who intervened to protect passengers during a mass stabbing earlier this month was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Samir Zitouni, 48, had been in a critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in the November 1 attack on a London-bound train.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam's brave actions on the night of the attack," his family said in a statement released by British Transport Police.

"While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family."

Zitouni was one of 10 people wounded in the attack near Peterborough in eastern England.

Police said Zitouni "undoubtedly saved people's lives", and transport minister Heidi Alexander called him a "hero".

The train driver was also praised for making an unscheduled emergency stop that allowed passengers to leave the train.

Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and is due in court on December 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

british transport policepeterboroughsamir zitounistabbingtrain attack

Related News

NHS minority staff
News

NHS launches programme to tackle bullying of ethnic minority staff

King honours Asian charities and Manchester firm in birthday awards
News

King honours Asian charities and Manchester firm in birthday awards

Thousands of doctors begin five-day strike across England
News

Thousands of doctors begin five-day strike across England

More For You

Migrants boat
Migrants swim to board a smugglers' boat in order to attempt crossing the English channel off the beach of Audresselles, northern France. (Photo: Getty Images)

Home Office unveils major overhaul of asylum system

THE HOME OFFICE on Saturday announced what it described as the largest overhaul of asylum policy in modern times, with measures inspired by Denmark's system, which is among the toughest in Europe and has been criticised by rights groups.

The Labour government has been tightening its immigration approach, especially on illegal small-boat crossings from France, as it responds to the rise of Reform UK, whose focus on immigration has pushed Labour to take a firmer stance.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us