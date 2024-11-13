  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Toxic smog in Delhi exceeds WHO safe limit by over 50 times

Air pollution in Delhi peaks in the winter months, from mid-October through January, as cooler temperatures and low winds trap dangerous pollutants.

People walk along the Kartavya Path near India Gate engulfed in smog in New Delhi on November 13, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

RESIDENTS in New Delhi faced severe air pollution on Wednesday as toxic smog engulfed the city, with pollution levels exceeding the World Health Organization’s daily recommended limit by more than 50 times. Many residents cannot afford air purifiers, nor do they have adequately sealed homes to shield themselves from the hazardous air, which is linked to thousands of early deaths each year.

Air pollution in Delhi peaks in the winter months, from mid-October through January, as cooler temperatures and low winds trap dangerous pollutants. Early Wednesday, monitoring firm IQAir reported “hazardous” levels of pollutants in parts of the city, with measurements reaching 806 micrograms per cubic metre. This is more than 53 times above the WHO’s daily maximum guideline for PM2.5 particles—microscopic pollutants that can enter the bloodstream through the lungs and are linked to cancer and respiratory illnesses.

By midday, pollution levels eased slightly but remained 25-35 times above safe levels, varying by district. The annual smog in Delhi is largely attributed to nearby agricultural stubble burning, emissions from factories, and vehicle exhaust.

In addition to these sources, a report by The New York Times based on years of sampling highlighted dangerous emissions from a power plant incinerating Delhi’s landfill waste. Experts cited in the report described the heavy metal levels from the site as “alarming.”

The dense smog also caused delays in flights across northern India, with the India Meteorological Department reporting that visibility at 18 regional airports, including Delhi, fell below 1,000 metres and at times dropped under 500 metres.

Last month, India’s Supreme Court declared clean air a fundamental right and directed both central and state governments to take action. However, critics argue that political conflicts between state and central authorities and concerns about upsetting influential voter bases, like farming communities, have hindered effective solutions.

Local authorities have introduced various measures to curb pollution, though their impact has been limited. Government trucks periodically spray water to reduce airborne pollutants, and a recently launched initiative using three small drones to spray water mist was criticised as a “band-aid” approach to a growing public health crisis.

The WHO warns that air pollution can lead to severe health issues, including heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory diseases, with infants, children, and the elderly being especially vulnerable. A 2019 study published in The Lancet attributed 1.67 million premature deaths in India to air pollution.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
UK

Starmer: Britain to cut emissions by 81 per cent by 2035
News

NHS launches new pill to help smokers quit cigarettes
News

Trump picks Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk to lead efficiency department
News

Foreign-born workers in UK reach record 7 million: report
News

London assembly calls for public funding for Migration Museum’s new home
News

Sara Sharif’s father accused of abusing three girlfriends
News

Indian American tipped as Trump’s pick for CIA director
News

M5 closed after 17-year-old dies in accident
News

‘Care homes breach labour laws while recruiting foreign workers’
News

Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India’s Kolkata
News

British Indian spy Noor Inayat Khan’s George Cross to be displayed at RAF…
News

Ex-soldier accused of aiding Iran pleads guilty to escaping custody
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Delhi smog Toxic smog in Delhi exceeds WHO safe limit by over…
Starmer: Britain to cut emissions by 81 per cent by…
Anti-smoking pills NHS launches new pill to help smokers quit cigarettes
Samantha Harvey Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize for space novel Orbital
Trump picks Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk to lead efficiency department
flexible-work-changes Foreign-born workers in UK reach record 7 million: report