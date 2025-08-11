1 dead, 9 in hospital as toxic broccoli sparks national recall in Italy

Highlights:

52-year-old man dies after eating contaminated broccoli and sausage sandwich.



Nine others hospitalised, including family members and other customers.



Authorities recall broccoli nationwide; food truck and produce seized.



Botulism suspected; investigation underway.



A man has died and nine others have been hospitalised in Italy following a suspected botulism outbreak linked to contaminated broccoli. Health authorities have ordered a nationwide recall of broccoli after several people fell ill, all traced to the same street food vendor in southern Italy.

Man’s death linked to contaminated street food

The victim, identified as 52-year-old artist and musician Luigi Di Sarno from Cercola, Naples, became unwell while driving home from a holiday in Calabria. He had stopped with his family in Diamante, Cosenza province, where they bought broccoli and sausage sandwiches from a food truck.

All five members of his group consumed the same meal and later developed symptoms consistent with botulism. Mr Di Sarno’s condition deteriorated rapidly while travelling near Lagonegro in Potenza, forcing him to pull over. Emergency services attended, but he died before reaching hospital.

Hospitalisations and investigation

Two women in their 40s, two 17-year-olds and other customers who had eaten from the same vendor were admitted to hospitals in Cosenza. Two patients were initially reported to be in a serious condition and required intensive care.

Local prosecutors in Paola have seized all jars of broccoli in oil from the vendor, along with the food truck, as part of an ongoing investigation into how the toxin may have been introduced.

Botulism concerns

Botulism is caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria and can be fatal in around 10 per cent of cases. The illness attacks the nervous system, leading to muscle paralysis and breathing difficulties. While rare, it is often linked to improperly processed foods, such as vegetables preserved in oil.

The Calabria Region’s Department of Health confirmed emergency protocols had been activated, with the national Poison Control Centre in Pavia coordinating treatment. Only the Ministry of Health is authorised to store and distribute the botulism antitoxin in Italy.

Previous botulism outbreak in Italy

The incident follows a separate outbreak last month in Sardinia, where eight people were hospitalised after eating guacamole contaminated with botulinum toxin at a food festival.